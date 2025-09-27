was catastrophically wrong, flat wrong AGAIN in praising OWS (operation warp speed) and its lockdowns and mRNA vaccine; OWS and lockdowns and mRNA vaccine saved NOT ONE life, not one! All who stood with POTUS Trump on that stage know and knew this yet said nothing. All that conference was designed to do was wash for mRNA vaccine. Block, continue to block for it.

That Baccarelli study pointed to is scientific drivel. They all know it. It is embarrassing.

I support Trump and want him to succeed, and this impacted an already tarnished image re the disaster of the lockdowns and mRNA vaccine. These people made Trump look bad. Trump is no doctor or scientist, and he did same in COVID daily on the podium and look at the disaster of lockdowns and mRNA vaccine…look at the harms and death landscape.

OWS lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine saved no lives, these 2 policies etc. killed Americans. Not one life.

These morons are IMO worse than the clear idiots who made up the Trump term one Task Force e.g. Redfield, Fauci, Birx, Hahn etc. save Giroir…why? because they know the results of the lockdowns and mRNA vaccine, deadly yet they all postured for jobs and silence has been bought. Their silence has been bought. RFK Jr. whom I admire has sold out IMO. I do not cup stones nor wash and it is clear our public health system, health agencies and really our government is made up now of ‘who can lather and wash each other’s balls the most’ and on a podium…daily…that is it.

A balls’ washing government for jobs and fame.

Americans lose again and this Tylenol autism garbage is just that. This was deliberate misdirection. To get you off of the Malone Bancel Moderna Pfizer Bourla Sahin et al. deadly mRNA that these health agencies leaders’ job is to bring MORE mRNA vaccine. Never to pull it. We do have an issue with autism, yet it is clear it is linked to vaccine for we did not have this autism issue before 1980s with childhood vaccine 1986 Act clearance, yet we had acetaminophen…and Tylenol can cause liver damage hepatic toxicity etc. with improper use etc. So each of these are serious issues but autism is not the medical plague of our time and there is no credible science showing the link between autism and Tylenol. So, the nation was lied to again for politics. and you will see substackers and others looking for government contracts and jobs now prostrate to help RFK Jr. make this bogus case. When he should be withdrawing mRNA vaccine from market. So it is a dangerous game…

So now we await RFK Jr. and his band of characters, our new clown car of scientists, to come out and discuss the link between mRNA vaccine by Malone and Pfizer and Bourla and Moderna et al. and deaths. Over to you Bobby Jr. I trust in you. I have faith in your advocacy and want to do the right thing…still. I do know you now need to unglue your left nut from your leg and unstaple your right nut that Susie Wiles has stapled to your desk…boy, they did a number on you Bobby Jr. A number.

Misdirection, this is what we were treated to in that Tylenol-autism clusterfuck of a presser:

