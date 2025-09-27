Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

I'll agree with you on this one! Lol

The Tylenol narrative is/was to misdirect from the damage done by jabs ---- the scheduled ones and the bioweapon ones.

Thank you!💐

On the contrary, one could argue that by introducing Tylenol via studies that show glutathione depletion from Tylenol use causes brain inflammation leading to autism and ADHD achieves four things.

1. It gets the world talking about the causes of autism (something that itself has been entirely censored for a generation)

2. Opens the pathway to class actions against big pharma

3. Opens the door to the possibility of something deemed 100% safe is actually not and if so, then opens the door to what else may not actually be 100% safe

4. The door is open for mRNA to be entirely scrutinised.

