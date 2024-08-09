As insane as putting Tulsi Gabbard on the TSA’s SSSS program…for enhanced screening before flying…a terror watchlist…

But the same tampon judges let little girls be groomed and raped for decades…by islamist jihadist Pakistanis…read about Rotherham UK…

As a Rotherham grooming gang survivor, I want people to know about the religious extremism which inspired my abusers

UK gang rape grooming gangs (now emerging in America due to Harris and Biden and Obama illegal border breaches) are not like paedophile rings; instead, they operate almost exactly like terrorist networks, with all the same strategies

‘I’m a Rotherham grooming gang survivor. I call myself a survivor because I’m still alive. I’m part of the UK’s largest ever child sexual abuse investigation.

As a teenager, I was taken to various houses and flats above takeaways in the north of England, to be beaten, tortured and raped over 100 times. I was called a “white slag” and “white c***” as they beat me.’

To the BBC she said the gangs were "overwhelmingly" made up of British-islamic-Pakistani males.

