UK, England is now f**ked! They let islamists groom & rape little girls but today, man jailed for 20 months for posting something on facebook that the judge said was insulting, racial in nature
20 months in prison for a Facebook post is insane. The UK has fallen. This judge clearly has a tampon up his ass as you listen, thank God we rid ourselves of these UK freaks! Enjoy your grooming UK!
https://x.com/i/status/1821982744622346564
As insane as putting Tulsi Gabbard on the TSA’s SSSS program…for enhanced screening before flying…a terror watchlist…
But the same tampon judges let little girls be groomed and raped for decades…by islamist jihadist Pakistanis…read about Rotherham UK…
As a Rotherham grooming gang survivor, I want people to know about the religious extremism which inspired my abusers
UK gang rape grooming gangs (now emerging in America due to Harris and Biden and Obama illegal border breaches) are not like paedophile rings; instead, they operate almost exactly like terrorist networks, with all the same strategies
‘I’m a Rotherham grooming gang survivor. I call myself a survivor because I’m still alive. I’m part of the UK’s largest ever child sexual abuse investigation.
As a teenager, I was taken to various houses and flats above takeaways in the north of England, to be beaten, tortured and raped over 100 times. I was called a “white slag” and “white c***” as they beat me.’
To the BBC she said the gangs were "overwhelmingly" made up of British-islamic-Pakistani males.
The U.K.'s elite is clearly in self-destruct mode!
It’s very unfortunate that we keep hearing these horrible stories from all over the civilized world. We cannot allow “soft on crime” policies such as pushed by Biden/Harris/Walz. I have worked with heroes in law enforcement. We cannot handcuff these individuals in stopping them to do the jobs they were trained to perform.