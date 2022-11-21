"UK lockdown: Calls to domestic abuse helpline jump by half"; Researchers at the Counting Dead Women Project told MPs 14 women and two children had been killed in the first three weeks of UK lockdown
Never forget what the lockdown lunatics did for we told them that lockdowns would do this (both male & females victims & children), but they did not care; the lockdown lunatics were deranged
Note, both male & female victims of domestic abuse.
My heart breaks for the victims of domestic abuse, I lived in an abusive relationship from age 25-47. I don't believe I would be here if I was with him now. I thank God the stars were aligned for me to leave when I did and I'm so blessed to have the husband I do. The monsters that locked people down absolutely must pay. We were lucky thru it all, we were never locked down and my husband worked throughout all of it, he's still working today.
That photo is painful enough to view but nothing close to what the victim and many others have experienced. Until an article or report like this one surfaces, domestic abuse remains a hidden aspect of the effects such insane policies as lockdowns can have on humans, particularly those who might have the tendency to act out violently against their spouses, partners, children, pets, etc. Was speaking with someone today who has somehow been blissfully unaware of so much that has taken place over the past ~3 years, astonishing to me how oblivious so many still are... I find myself asking how is that even possible???