Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann J. Gavin's avatar
Ann J. Gavin
16m

If justice is only given when a politician caves to public pressure, you can be 100% certain that this particular politician is not of good character and should never work as a political leader ever again……

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
2m

The UK is lost.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture