at Genomics England. “We believe there is real potential to minimize these with many adverse reactions having a genetic cause.”

There were 181 reports of acute or chronic pancreatitis in patients taking tirzepatide, the ingredient in Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound, and 113 cases in patients taking semaglutide, sold under the brand names Wegovy and Ozempic, according to data from the regulator’s Yellow Card medical safeguard program.

Five cases were fatal in patients taking the Lilly medicines and one person on the Novo ones died.’

UK Probes Genetic Link Between Obesity Drugs and Pancreas Damage

‘The UK's drug regulator and Genomics England are investigating whether genetics play a role in acute pancreatitis, a potential side effect of obesity drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound.

Patients who were hospitalized with acute pancreatitis while taking GLP-1 drugs are being asked to report to the Yellow Card Biobank to help understand the genetic risk.

There were 181 reports of pancreatitis in patients taking Lilly's tirzepatide and 113 cases in patients taking Novo's semaglutide, with five fatalities reported in patients taking Lilly medicines and one in patients taking Novo medicines.’

The UK is asking patients whose pancreas became dangerously inflamed after taking obesity drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound to come in for tests to understand whether there’s a genetic risk for the condition.

The country’s drug regulator, alongside Genomics England, is investigating whether a person’s genetics might make them more vulnerable to acute pancreatitis — a potential serious side effect of Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co.’s blockbusters.

In a public announcement, the two agencies called for people who were hospitalized with the condition while taking GLP-1 drugs to report it to a program called the Yellow Card Biobank.

Novo said it continues to collect safety data about its GLP-1 drugs, which include Ozempic for diabetes.

“Patient safety is of the utmost importance,” it said by email. “We recommend that patients take these medications only for their approved indications and under the strict supervision of a health-care professional.”

Lilly said adverse events can be caused by other factors, including pre-existing conditions. The US drugmaker echoed Novo’s comments on safety and talking to a doctor, especially for people who have already had pancreatitis.

Both companies sell two drug versions with the same active ingredient, one for diabetes and the other for obesity.

The pancreas, a long gland tucked behind the stomach, can become inflamed quickly and require urgent medical attention. While most cases improve quickly, some patients can develop complications and even die from the condition.

Making Headlines

“GLP-1 medicines like Ozempic and Wegovy have been making headlines, but like all medicines there can be a risk of serious side effects,” said Matt Brown, chief scientific officer at Genomics England. “We believe there is real potential to minimize these with many adverse reactions having a genetic cause.”

There were 181 reports of acute or chronic pancreatitis in patients taking tirzepatide, the ingredient in Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound, and 113 cases in patients taking semaglutide, sold under the brand names Wegovy and Ozempic, according to data from the regulator’s Yellow Card medical safeguard program.

Five cases were fatal in patients taking the Lilly medicines and one person on the Novo ones died. Reports to the program from patients, health professionals and drugmakers only indicate that a medicine is suspected to have resulted in the adverse reaction, and it doesn’t show causality.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.