Ukraine has shown huge capability in drone technology & rapid deployment & effective use; I despise war & want Russia-Ukraine to end yet POTUS Trump may do US military good by parterning with Zelensky
& allow US to benefit from the drone technology to use & employ should US come under attack! Ukraine has become DRONE nirvana & US could well benefit from Zelensky's technology in the area
This is an area that USA can benefit from and while we want the Russia-Ukraine war to end and the bloodshed to end, if Trump is smart, he would sit with Zelensky to understand this drone evasive and launch capacity in their drone making and deployment and evasive ability etc. If drone technology is the face of modern military too then it is worthwhile for USA, even Canada, UK, India…all nations facing threats from bad actors, to learn from Ukraine/Zelensky. Sadly, Ukraine’s drone capacity is effective, sadly, and while we work to end this disaster to end the loss of Russian and Ukranian lives, let us also learn how they, the Ukranians, use drones so effectively.
You are ok with Trump to partner with a nazi?