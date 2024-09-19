World War III is on the brink, and we can all die in America! The war can come here on US soil!

We MUST say NO, NO, NO to arming Ukraine with the long-range missiles (at the least US’s role) …and vote Trump! Else the world can end up in flames and our children will be sent there to shed their blood.

Only if we vote Trump who has said he will end this war day one, will be get out of this MADNESS and ‘live to tell’…if Trump is not elected, we will be fucked for the neocons and neolibs and Harris et al. and military industrial complex et al. are hell bent at using your children as fodder.

Do you want to shed your blood, lose your children, subject them to conscription, draft, for this madness? This insanity? Where we have no national, strategic interests in Ukraine? Hunter went and did the bio-weapons labs we know and fucked around with Nathan Wolfe et al. and did bad, with the mRNA people, we know, but Vlad took care of those. More on that shortly…

maybe let Laura help us on Ukraine and biolabs…

The Sinister Hunter Biden 'Pandemic' Investment The Media Isn't Talking About (substack.com)

Folks, this Christmas may not come! I do not think you grasp how serious this is and that Putin is not to be fucked around with. He is being provoked now IMO by the west, by NATO, by USA. What should he think or do if NATO or Europe or USA gives Ukraine long range missiles that strike his homeland? China is now spooning with Russia, and so is North Korea and Iran. Collectively, save for help from India, USA will be in trouble. I call it as it is. Our military is now woke with queer missiles and the only thing assured as to the outcome is the surety of menstrual cycles by Rachel Levin.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Firstly, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)