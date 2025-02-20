Ukrainian President Zelensky in his bi-sexual freakish glee, this cross-dressing pump wearing, penis piano playing nutcase who has stolen billions of our tax dollars & recycled as kickbacks to Repub-
-lican and Democrat congresspersons and senators...and deepstate...all get kickbacks in a sweet PONZI scheme e.g. we will approve 'AID' **wink cough cough wink** & you deposit to our bank accounts
I Present Zelensky: The Morally Bankrupt Freak the Globalists Installed in Ukraine to Usher in WWIII
I feel a certain level of sadness for people like this.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
After the feelings of sadness lift, may the mass arrests commence with extreme urgency and zeal.
Sadness, forget about it, get down to business arrest, and adjudicate the punishment swiftly. Thanks for sharing, Dr Paul, the information and corruption. I sure hope they get the representatives and senate people to sit currently and those who benefit financially even in the past. Let's also get the pharmacy ones while we are at it. No one in Congress should be getting pharma conflict of interest on which drugs are approved or not