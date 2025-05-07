‘After decades of sweeping under the rug the massive tragedy of millions of raped and trafficked girls by Muslim grooming gangs, it did seem that now, with all the international pressure we are applying, this issue would be investigated as thoroughly as it should.

But, no – Labour MPs have voted to block a national inquiry into the grooming gangs.

The Telegraph reported:

“The amendment put forward by Conservative MPs that would have piled pressure on the Government to hold a statutory inquiry into historic child sexual exploitation was voted down by 364 to 111.

Keir Starmer insisted on Wednesday that victims wanted ‘action now, not the delay of a further inquiry’.’

“It comes after revelations that Jess Phillips refused to fund an inquiry into historical child sexual abuse in Oldham, despite a request from the town’s council.

Kemi Badenoch, the Leader of the Opposition, said that voters would fear a ‘cover up’ if the Government did not order an inquiry at a national level.”

Chris Philp, shadow home secretary:

“It is disgusting that Keir Starmer has used his supermajority in Parliament to block a national inquiry into the rape gangs scandal.

Labour MPs have put their Party ahead of getting to the truth and turned a blind eye to justice for the victims. [They] will have to explain to the British people why they are against learning the truth behind the torture and rape of countless vulnerable girls. We will not let them forget this act of cowardice.”

