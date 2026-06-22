UK's STARMER RESIGNS, Starmer resigns as prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer has announced he will resign as prime minister in a statement outside 10 Downing Street
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Im a Brit. Hes the most hated PM in living memory. Possibly ever.
You want the reaction in the UK?
https://x.com/Proper_Memes/status/2068980712431026343
"never here" Keir could leave today. there is a reason he is hanging around for another month. my favorite political commentators summarize the situation in 17 minutes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHefJNgYNrg