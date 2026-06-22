Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Ro's avatar
Ro
1h

Im a Brit. Hes the most hated PM in living memory. Possibly ever.

You want the reaction in the UK?

https://x.com/Proper_Memes/status/2068980712431026343

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carolyn kostopoulos's avatar
carolyn kostopoulos
19m

"never here" Keir could leave today. there is a reason he is hanging around for another month. my favorite political commentators summarize the situation in 17 minutes:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHefJNgYNrg

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