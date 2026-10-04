poisons, chemicals et al. that formed the basis of the fake fraud COVID non-pandemic. We created something out of nothing, for whatever it was, was not NOVEL…they knew that for it is they who released it…deliberate or accidentally. The US government likely with the CIA leading, flipped off Nixon with his bioweapons bioresearch weapons research ban and took it ‘DARK’, off books under purview of CIA and thus that meant no congressional oversight. Took it off shore though lots remains in homeland. They should have just come clean.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Uncle Sam the Bioterrorist
From the anthrax letter attacks in 2001 to aerosolized Ebola in 2015 to the development of SARS-CoV-2 in years 2014-2019, the culprit was never a dangerous foreigner, but the US “biosecurity state.”
excellent work by Leake, great scholarship, support him.
Start Leake here:
‘In the 2020 HBO psychological thriller miniseries The Undoing, Hugh Grant plays Dr. Jonathan Fraser, a pediatric oncologist who seems to have it all—a great medical practice and family—is undone when an artist named Elena Alves is brutally murdered. The unfolding drama reveals that he—despite his convincing veneer of education, medical professionalism, compassion, and civility—is the killer.
As a true crime author, I have studied and even investigated multiple cases of individuals who are not all who they seem to be. The most striking example was a forensic doctor in Innsbruck, Austria who ingratiated himself with the desperate parents of a young man who had died under mysterious circumstances. The doctor pretended to be their compassionate friend while playing a decisive role in covering up of the true cause and manner of their son’s death. He initially took me in as well, and because I found him sympathetic, I was slow to recognize the signs that he was a ruthless deceiver.
In the same way, most Americans (it seems to me) have been slow to realize that it is NOT dangerous foreigners, but the US government that poses the greatest threat to our safety, peace, and prosperity.
For the last couple of years, I have had a persistent thought that initially struck me as exaggerated, but that I now believe to be factually accurate—namely, Uncle Sam is a bioterrorist.
To be precise, the DoD and NIAID, with their history of sponsoring Dual Use Research of Concern (DURC) has repeatedly threatened and terrorized the country and the world. The modern era of US bioterrorism began with the anthrax letter attacks of September 2021. As I recounted this incident in my recent book, Mind Viruses: America’s Irrational Obsessions:
On September 18, 2001, the American people were presented with what appeared to be a new threat to the homeland—not invading soldiers that one can see and kill, but invisible pathogens that spread silently and insidiously, making everyone sick. On that day, letters containing anthrax spores arrived at news media offices and at the offices of senators Tom Daschle and Patrick Leahy. These attacks killed five people and infected seventeen others. The attacks resuscitated the military’s anthrax vaccine program, which had been heavily restricted to a few select personnel on June 5, 2001.[i] A year later, on June 28, 2002, all military personnel were again required to receive the shot.
Though the anthrax attacks were staged to appear to be the work of either Iraqi agents or Islamic terrorists, the FBI suspected that the perpetrator was someone working within the American biodefense industry. Suspicion ultimately fell on Bruce Edwards Ivins, a scientist working at Fort Detrick’s biodefense lab. As author Scott R. Decker described the suspect in the book Recounting the Anthrax Attacks:
Ivins was a senior member of the US Army’s Bacteriology Division at USAMRIID and had been instrumental in anthrax vaccine development and production. Until recently, the army had viewed his vaccine work as critical. In December 1997, Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen went so far as to mandate that all US soldiers, sailors, and airmen receive the inoculation. However, claims of the vaccine being connected to Gulf War Syndrome . . . made Cohen’s directive controversial. . . . Also in year 2000, Ivins had coauthored a patent application for a new generation of vaccine developed through genetic engineering, which Ivins clearly hoped would replace the decades-old, controversial BioPort product.[ii]
According to Decker, Ivins feared that his life’s work was imperiled, and therefore decided to show the US government and media just how much the country needed his anthrax vaccine by attacking both establishments with anthrax spores. Even though the FBI quickly concluded the attacks were not the action of a hostile foreign agent, Ivins’s gambit initially worked as he intended. In June 2002, the DoD reinstated the anthrax vaccine mandate for US service personnel and Congress passed the Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act with additional funds allocated for vaccine development.[iii]
However, due to ongoing safety concerns, the anthrax vaccine mandate for US soldiers was again challenged in court, and protracted litigation ensued that lasted until 2008, when a federal judge upheld an earlier ruling that it was “a violation of federal law for military personnel to be subjected to involuntary AVA inoculation because the vaccine was neither the subject of a presidential waiver nor licensed for use against inhalation anthrax.”[iv]
Ivins was a person of interest for six years, but the investigation of him intensified only after the DoD lost the legal battle in March 2008. On July 29, 2008, he purportedly committed suicide by overdosing on acetaminophen after he learned that he was probably going to be arrested. On August 6, 2008, federal prosecutors declared Ivins the sole perpetrator.[v] In other words, according to the FBI, the anthrax bioterrorism attack of 2001 that seemingly justified the DoD’s controversial anthrax vaccine mandate for US service personnel was committed by a senior DoD scientist.
Some of his Ivins’s colleagues and others in the field who knew him are not convinced he was the culprit. Suspicions have also arisen that the true culprit was someone who wanted to pin the attacks on Iraq to justify US military action to overthrow Saddam Hussein. The FBI never found evidence that Iraqi agents or Islamic terrorists mailed the anthrax contaminated letters. If it wasn’t Bruce Ivins, it was likely someone else within the US or Israeli national security state. Reviewing the record of US biodefense blunders over the last twenty-five years, one may reasonably conclude that the biggest threat to the American people is not hostile foreign actors or emerging infectious diseases, but the US bio-pharmaceutical complex and its laboratories stocked with dangerous infectious agents and its obsession with creating experimental vaccines against them.
Now comes the news that Fauci’s NIAID Funded Aerosolized-Ebola Experiments That Left 80% of Vaccinated Primates DEAD. The experiments were performed at the Fort Detrick biodefense lab.
The ostensible purpose of developing this fantastically dangerous agent was—you guessed it—to create a vaccine against it. Create a bioweapon that threatens the lives, peace, and prosperity of all humanity in order to develop a vaccine against it—a vaccine that would be of immense commercial value if (God forbid) the pathogen gets out of the lab. What could go wrong?
Anthrax, Ebola, SARS-CoV-2—what other dangerous pathogens is Uncle Sam tinkering around with in labs at home and abroad?
[i] Thomas E. White, Secretary of the Army, Memorandum: Slowdown of the Anthrax Vaccine Immunization Program (AVIP), June 8, 2001.
[ii] Decker, R. Scott. Recounting the Anthrax Attacks: Terror, the Amerithrax Task Force, and the Evolution of Forensics in the FBI: Lanham, MD, Rowman & Littlefield, 2018.
[iii] H.R.3448 - Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act of 2002, 06/12/2002 Became Public Law No: 107-188. https://www.congress.gov/bill/107th-congress/house-bill/3448
[iv] UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA THOMAS L. REMPFER, et al., Plaintiffs, v. U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AIR FORCE BOARD FOR CORRECTION OF MILITARY RECORDS, et al., Defendants. pp. 18-19. https://ecf.dcd.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/show_public_doc?2005cv2350-31
[v] NBC NEWS, U.S. officials: Scientist was anthrax killer, Aug. 6, 2008. https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna26054859’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The # 1 job of any government is to protect the country and its people from enemies foreign and domestic. HOWEVER ... It's been true for centuries that the government became what the people needed protection FROM! IOW, the government became the deadliest of all enemies of the people.
That was not the case for the United States and people recognized this. That was why millions of people from around the world wanted to escape their own countries to come to the USA. Let me now state unequivocally what many of us have known for decades ........
THAT IS NO LONGER THE CASE!!! The United States became, and has been for a long time, a country whose government is ***ENEMY # 1*** against its own people.
"Bioterrorist" is just one of hundreds of ways that the US government targets us.
This is a mile-long topic and so I'll leave it with that.
I reviewed the information which I had collected from other authors to update what we now know about the Covid virus and where it originated from and how it was deployed to require vaccinations and what potentially follows, presumably as AI takes over: The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections.
The vaccines are cDNA (Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA) because they are Patented to Moderna and BionTech for Pfizer. They are NOT mRNA and never have been.
AND Who owns the Copyright for Covid-19?
May 17 2024 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Friday the European Patent Office had upheld the validity of one of the company's key patents, presumably #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG , a win in an ongoing COVID-19 vaccine dispute with Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) proving that Moderna owned the copyright for Covid-19 Neucloids from 2013.
Moderna could not have made their Covid vaccine without the Covid virus to work from which they had the patent for from 2013 or before.
BioNTech said the patent office's decision to maintain Moderna's European patent "does not change our unwavering and unequivocal stance that this patent is invalid."
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-wins-case-patent-dispute-with-pfizer-biontech-over-covid-shot-ft-reports-2024-05-17/
What is in a cDNA Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA vaccine:
Pfizer 158,000 vaccines Side Effects - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna - so both Pfizer & Moderna have vaccines side effects which are injected on volunteering and which will lead to turbo cancers later on in life, presumably.
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Court-Ordered Pfizer Documents They Tried To Have Sealed For 55 years Show 1223 Deaths, 158,000 Adverse Events in 90 Days Post EUA Release - which turbo cancer for you - last 18 pages?
AND
A Hundred Billion Nanobots on the Tip of a Syringe Is a Daunting Thought "Future Science Series: The Targeted Collective – Have We All Been Chipped?" — The Solari Report. Lioness of Judah Ministry Dec 13 2025 (Yes, you have)
As aired on the Children’s Health Defense TV network, a scientist injected Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine ingredients onto a slide and zoomed in on its actions with a microscope at 100 times magnification. You can literally see microscopic particles acting as blinking lights while they self-assemble.
The scientist explains that these microparticles or nanoparticles are called “microchips” because they emit signals known as “MAC address” phenomenon. In the background can be seen “nano and micro-robots that are communicating with each other via light signals” as they are collaborating to self-assemble into what looks like a miniature satellite. This is already proven to persist in the body for at least two years, with spike proteins and nanoparticles traveling through the bloodstream to vital organs, ovaries, testes, and the brain.
Swarming particles use light to communicate with each other and assemble into larger nano-conglomerations inside the blood vessels
Mind you this is happening inside the blood, organs, and brain of anyone who’s been injected with this Covid-19 nightmarish “vaccine” technology. This scientist has witnessed this happening in the human blood of those injected, as the “swarming” technology creates havoc inside the blood vessels using mRNA nanotechnology.
The analysis reveals over 50 undeclared chemical elements in the injection ingredients, including fluorescent graphene oxide. FIFTY undeclared chemical elements used to cause myocarditis, pericarditis, chronic and severe inflammation, immune dysfunction, miscarriages, and more. She has documented this phenomenon extensively, so this is not one corrupted vial that happened to have these contaminants and technological capability.
Childrens Health Defense By S.D. Wells December 22, 2024
Conclusion:
Albert Bourla said in a statement that Operation Warp Speed and the development of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna “is a profound public health achievement” that was achieved under the leadership of Trump during the president’s first term, (when Trump said he used The Prep Act at least 10 times to force the vaccines through and into your arms).
“This American leadership also delivered a new platform that may drive significant innovation in cancer research,” Bourla said. “Such an accomplishment would typically be worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, given its significant impact.”
Zachary Stieber Senior Reporter 9/3/2025 Epoch Times
AND
Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "genetic code" making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a "Trans Human".
AND
This link explains what is deliberately happening to us: https://newstarget.com/2026-09-23-final-chapter-for-humanity-now-in-play.html
As reported in 1819 News, on Monday, July 14 2025, Senator Tuberville spoke to the Alabama Grocers Association about the financial difficulties the country faces. Following his remarks about the U.S. government’s enormous deficit spending, he mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic
Covid absolutely destroyed our country, and we allowed it to happen through federal regulations and shutting down schools, nobody going to work, our health care went to hell in a handbasket. It was devastating, and where did it start?
It started in North Carolina. They shipped it to Wuhan, China. They released it there, and look what happened? At the end of the day, you're going to find out, and of course, everybody said this was a conspiracy theory: it was done on purpose. Made us all sick. It wasn't as bad physically for those of us that didn't have bad health problems. If you had a bad health problem, you really struggled with it, but when Trump, POTUS 45 was in.
America held The Covid-19 virus in a Level 4 Bio Lab from 2013 to 2019, but for 6 years, in North Carolina before releasing it in Wuhan, China, as a Military Project, at the Military Games there, where 100 Countries sent their Military Athletes to compete (according to a document suppressed by Biden, released in 2025) and that is how the virus was spread around the world by America as a Military Operation like this: 8 people with Moderna's Covid virus infected 64 people, who infected 4096 people who infected 1,677,216 people and so on and the vaccines were the result of the release of the covid virus as reported in 1819 News, on Monday, July 14 2025, by Senator Tuberville.
Mculloch said that Trump won't discuss his vaccines or his relationship with Bill Gates, who you will recall he had a sit down meal with, after being re-elected POTUS 47, so is Bill Gates the financier for both Trump and Biden and the release of Moderna's Covid-19 and the vaccines which followed, which The Expose revealed, POTUS 45 Trump, had used The Prep Act at least 10 times to force them into Law and all that has since followed?
According to BrightU.AI's Enoch, the hidden data about the COVID-19 vaccine reveals a deliberate suppression of adverse effects, including spike protein toxicity, infertility and autoimmune disorders, orchestrated by corrupt health agencies and Big Pharma to "push a depopulation agenda" under the guise of public safety. This deception, exposed through leaked communications and whistleblower testimonies, confirms that the so-called "vaccine" was a bioweapon designed to harm humanity "while enriching globalist elites and the pharmaceutical cartel". Brighteon 17.10.2025 - replace Humanity with AI, in which Trump has invested heavily, I read yesterday.