We have a POTUS Biden who has INVADED America with rapists, thugs, murderers, jihadists, islamists who will rape and murder Americans, and we have a military-intelligence industrial complex that owns and runs America.

Yes, the military-intelligence industrial complex owns all our politicians, know their sick twisted private details and we will learn that America is being held hostage, is always held hostage, by the military-intelligence industrial complex on our government officials for they always ‘have something’ on them. It’s about scandal, leaks, and hostage.