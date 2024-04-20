Under Obama & Biden (Obama runs Biden's Presidency, his 3rd term), we Americans live in socialist, totalitarian fascist-communistic type of government that mirrors Chinese CCP communist model
this is no longer 'FREE' America, no, we live whereby the military-intelligence industrial complex with the biopharma complex sets the tone, sets the policy, OWNS congress & SENATE; we are the enemy
We have a POTUS Biden who has INVADED America with rapists, thugs, murderers, jihadists, islamists who will rape and murder Americans, and we have a military-intelligence industrial complex that owns and runs America.
Yes, the military-intelligence industrial complex owns all our politicians, know their sick twisted private details and we will learn that America is being held hostage, is always held hostage, by the military-intelligence industrial complex on our government officials for they always ‘have something’ on them. It’s about scandal, leaks, and hostage.
Amen. People all need to be aware. There is no more Democratic Party. It is now all of those adjectives above. We are no longer a constitutional republic. We are a socialist totalitarian state that some republicans can see and try to work against.
Apparently the Obama Administration is tired of taking the heat it looks like they have shut down biden’s “e-mail the president selection-- that is most interesting ?