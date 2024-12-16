Understand that Pfizer, Moderna, Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Weissman, Kariko et al., these beasts, all of them, with wicked fork tongues duplicity, moving to TRANSITION all traditional vaccines to mRNA
transfection vaccines and all of these bitches screwed POTUS Trump & he fell for it, and now he has to stop mRNA as these evil 'fancy talkers' LIARS are doing it again, going to PROFIT $ patents etc.
Get to know the terms ‘transitioning’ and ‘new and improved mRNA vaccine; RFK Jr. must step up and do what we want him to and what he wants to do. I trust him.
No more vacs for me was instituted when it was uncovered big pharma lied repeatedly that covid vac was so beneficial and safe….and their desire to put all vacs under similar corrupted manufacturing and change our genome forever…and not in a good way! Until this entire process is reviewed and deemed to be totally safe…it must be outlawed!
Thanks for helping to fight this war to save We the People...My puppy taught me about the danger of toxic vaccines. She had severe side effects for life after the puppy shots. I started researching the danger of toxic pet vaccines. then started researching the toxic poison vaccines for babies, children and adults. No shots for my pets or for me ever again. I share the dangers with pet lovers, and anyone that is interested in saving their health. First thing to do to save your health, your pets health, babies health, children's health is NO MORE TOXIC SHOTS