This finding should be a major safety concern, given the possibility of synthetic mRNA-driven epigenetic and genomic modifications arising. Malone the Garden Gnome, must have known this too, yet was silent, why? Ask yourself why? Now on his knees with puckered lips begging RFK Jr. for a job. Does not get any funnier than that…Told us the vaccines were good, then bad, then good, then bad as he assessed political winds and money winds…told us he took it (showed us photos) then told us it was bad, then told us his doctor made him whereby the guy who was telling you it was bad and knew the harms told us his doctor convinced him, told us the data was unambiguous that it saved lives knowing he was defrauding the public as he had no such data…the mRNA vaccine never saved any lives….I mean do you understand the depth of the conman? All of them, Bourla, Bancel et al…these are criminals in my book, conmen, all….the lies and deceit and the silence…when it was not needed. And most of all they deceived POTUS Trump, these mRNA Malone et al. vaccines are Trump’s legacy and the harms they have caused, if he does not stand up against them. He has to decide his legacy. We know Kennedy Jr. knows the deadliness of the Malone et al. mRNA vaccines and will not stand for that Malone et al. bullshit and lies…he RFK Jr. will continue speaking out against OWS, the deadly lockdown lunacy and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccines.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9876036/

Read Acevedo-Whitehouse et al. here:

‘ To date, there are no published studies on the biodistribution, cellular uptake, endosomal escape, translation rates, functional half-life and inactivation kinetics of synthetic mRNA, rates and duration of vaccine-induced antigen expression in different cell types.

Furthermore, despite the assumption that there is no possibility of genomic integration of therapeutic synthetic mRNA, only one recent study has examined interactions between vaccine mRNA and the genome of transfected cells, and reported that an endogenous retrotransposon, LINE-1 is unsilenced following mRNA entry to the cell, leading to reverse transcription of full length vaccine mRNA sequences, and nuclear entry.

This finding should be a major safety concern, given the possibility of synthetic mRNA-driven epigenetic and genomic modifications arising.

We propose that in susceptible individuals, cytosolic clearance of nucleotide modified synthetic (nms-mRNAs) is impeded.

Sustained presence of nms-mRNA in the cytoplasm deregulates and activates endogenous transposable elements (TEs), causing some of the mRNA copies to be reverse transcribed. The cytosolic accumulation of the nms-mRNA and the reverse transcribed cDNA molecules activates RNA and DNA sensory pathways. Their concurrent activation initiates a synchronized innate response against non-self nucleic acids, prompting type-I interferon and pro-inflammatory cytokine production which, if unregulated, leads to autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions, while activated TEs increase the risk of insertional mutagenesis of the reverse transcribed molecules, which can disrupt coding regions, enhance the risk of mutations in tumour suppressor genes, and lead to sustained DNA damage. Susceptible individuals would then expectedly have an increased risk of DNA damage, chronic autoinflammation, autoimmunity and cancer.’

Read Alden et al. here:

‘Our results indicate a fast up-take of BNT162b2 into human liver cell line Huh7, leading to changes in LINE-1 expression and distribution. We also show that BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA in as fast as 6 h upon BNT162b2 exposure.’

https://archive.ph/aqiJF

‘a recent study showed that SARS-CoV-2 RNA can be reverse-transcribed and integrated into the genome of human cells. In this study…investigated the effect of Pfizer BNT162b2 on the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro. Huh7 cells were exposed to BNT162b2, and quantitative PCR was performed on RNA extracted from the cells. We detected high levels of BNT162b2 in Huh7 cells and changes in gene expression of long interspersed nuclear element-1 (LINE-1), which is an endogenous reverse transcriptase. Immunohistochemistry using antibody binding to LINE-1 open reading frame-1 RNA-binding protein (ORFp1) on Huh7 cells treated with BNT162b2 indicated increased nucleus distribution of LINE-1. PCR on genomic DNA of Huh7 cells exposed to BNT162b2 amplified the DNA sequence unique to BNT162b2.

