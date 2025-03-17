Thank you POTUS Trump! If these are real bona fide proven rapists and murderers etc., brutal gang members etc., then deport them complete. Fast. If not, set up jails like El Salvador and when they enter, they must be kept there FOREVER, leave in a pine box. ONLY. They lost the chance to live in a civil society.

Thank you POTUS Trump, yes deport them in the cover of the night even! Same for terrorists, known terrorists, people aggressing against the States. I know we have laws and rules and process and at the same time I always want balance and rules to be followed but there are times that some rules are to be breached once there is proper oversight that is unbiased as to political party in power. For example, if there is to be a FISA court, secretive, that really does operate to safeguard the nation, then it must have unbiased oversight (secretive and unknown to the POTUS and administration), not be used as a political tool against opponents, used fairly to ensure and must NEVER BE WARRANTLESS. Terrorism etc. must be dealt with harshly. Balanced with respect for rights, humanity etc. but the final result must be your punishment and removal. Complete. We must have a society based on humanity and dignity and rules and law etc. but there are some, a small few, who must not be allowed to live among a civil just society…as they came to hurt and will always hurt. There is no redress for them. Sadly. Issue is as much distance between them and your family, you, me etc. we can put. From your daughters. Some just cannot be reformed and do not want to be. We have special dispensation for them. To protect everyone, regardless of political ideology.