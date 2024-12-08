Excellent scholarship, please support:

Start here

[Author's Note: Here is part three in the tritorch.com revision series. If you've read it before, please consider re-reading as it has been augmented quite a bit.

God bless you all.]

The Binary Dialectic Enslavement Grid

The war - like the pandemic - is anything but organic. Instead, the war is the crescendo of the NWO dialectic as it will manifest gargantuan systemic problems demanding systemic foundational solutions.



The conflict will decimate what remains of our supply chains at their most basic level, wreaking absolute havoc. Currencies - already on their last legs - will be deliberately hyper-inflated away all over the globe in order to pay for it. Energy grids will falter as Chinese replacement parts dry up. Our lives will be intentionally and irrevocably flipped upside-down.



Everyone will be demanding something be done and the pre-planned solutions will be one-world-government and CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies). These CBDCs will link with your social credit score, vaccine status, and carbon footprint in order to determine your eligibility - in real time - to participate or not participate in your 15 minute panopticon economy.

The globablists' have successfully weaponized the Red vs Blue, East vs West, Vaxxed vs Unvaxxed, Boy vs Girl, Gay vs Straight, Brown vs White, and Pro-Life vs Choice dichotomies to exploit our innate tribal nature, and in doing so are dividing and conquering us. This us-vs-them separation makes us easy to control and direct with simple angry thoughts about the enemy who isn’t really our enemy - while blinding us to the actual enemy behind the curtain pulling the puppet strings. If we could collectively recognize this for what it is the NWO wouldn’t stand a chance.

The globalists now have the technology to do away with the left versus right control grid, and so they’re angling in for full control at an individual level: from the inside out.

The Harbinger of Technocratic Enslavement: Yuval Noah Harari

That is what we need to be aware of and fight back against, not one another. Not vaxx vs anti-vaxx or Republican vs. Democrat, no—together we need to fight the Davos Crowd who have made no secret of the fact that they are working diligently to enslave us all.

The following quotes and video show what WEF head, Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, has to say about your freedom, your free will, your future, your beliefs, your faith, and your very “useless” existence (it would likely be unwise to underestimate his power and influence):

…from a biological perspective, nothing is unnatural. Whatever is possible is by definition also natural. A truly unnatural behaviour, one that goes against the laws of nature, simply cannot exist, so it would need no prohibition. —Yuval Noah Harari [Do what thou wilt]

There are no gods, no nations, no money and no human rights, except in our collective imagination. —Yuval Noah Harari … “Interesting and provocative," Obama told CNN's Fareed Zakaria [on Harari’s book, Sapiens], who asked him to recommend books that he read while on vacation in Hawaii. “It’s a sweeping history of the human race, from 40,000 feet," Obama said. "It talks about some core things that have allowed us to build this extraordinary civilization, that we take for granted." … “I’m drawn to Yuval for his clarity of thought,” —Jack Dorsey … When Mr. Harari toured the Bay Area this fall to promote his latest book, the reception was incongruously joyful. Reed Hastings, the chief executive of Netflix, threw him a dinner party. The leaders of X, Alphabet’s secretive research division, invited Mr. Harari over. Bill Gates reviewed the book (“Fascinating” and “such a stimulating writer”) in The New York Times. Mr. Harari, thinking about all this, puts it this way: “Utopia and dystopia depends on your values.” … The useless class he describes is uniquely vulnerable. “If a century ago you mounted a revolution against exploitation, you knew that when bad comes to worse, they can’t shoot all of us because they need us,” he said, citing army service and factory work. Now it is becoming less clear why the ruling elite would not just kill the new useless class. “You’re totally expendable,” he told the audience. … “We don’t need you. But we are nice, so we’ll take care of you.” —Source (worth reading in full): https://archive.is/rWLoO

These forces we are up against cannot be overcome if we keep allowing them to divide and conquer us. We must let go of our pride and our resentments for one another - which were instilled in us through their psychological operations - and unite together or we stand no chance.

Our adversaries know this, which is why they've been fighting tooth and nail to poison the wells we all share of comradery, fellowship, and family—they've been doing everything they can to decimate the ties that bind by disintegrating every trace of common ground and brotherhood between us.



Values we all once shared that were intended to do the most good for the most people are being maliciously torched in the name of discord and disunity by utilizing a reality denying, mentally ill, family destroying, child warping, depraved ideology.

In Conclusion, The Tireless Minority

They do not stand a chance against the united, undivided resolve of even a small percentage of us—and they know it. This is the reason they are frantically fighting and sparing no expense to keep us depressed, oppressed, divided, demoralized, and traumatized. And so we will respond by uniting and taking back what is ours.

United we will stand. Divided we will fall.

Actionable Solutions

The great news is that many of the problems described in this article can be solved by regular folks in an arena in which we still very much hold the reins of power (even if we may not know it): school and town councils. Here is a guide to confront and disarm the weapons they are using to ram these enslavement protocols down our collective throats (the politicians and bureaucrats seem to have forgotten who they work for. A reminder is in order):

Apathy is the Fire in Which We Burn - by TriTorch

This soft spoken bloke takes us all to school on what is required:

In addition, I’ve crowdsourced the following solutions from many intrepid commenters around the web over the past few years:

https://tritorch.com/united/#solutions

No small amount of work went into obtaining those remedies, so please utilize that resource, and send in any of your solutions that are not mentioned so they may be appended.

Let's get to work building a future worth living in, together, because if we do not, Harari & Co will ensure we will not have one.

