The spike protein induced by the vaccine, the mRNA technology based shots especially, is devastating especially to the glycocalyxx and endothelial lining. Causes the immune system etc. to attack and tear at the walls of the vasculature. Yet it is clear that there is a link between the shot and diabetes.

Example 1:

‘herein report a 51-year-old Japanese woman who developed acute-onset type 1 diabetes with diabetic ketoacidosis six weeks after receiving the first dose of a COVID-19 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.’

Example 2:

‘A 73-year-old Japanese woman received two doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Four weeks after the second vaccination, her glycemic control began to deteriorate, and 8 weeks after the second vaccination, the patient was diagnosed with new-onset type 1 diabetes that was strongly positive for autoantibodies and showed a disease-susceptible human leukocyte antigen haplotype, DRB1*04:05:01-DQB1*04:01:01.’

Example 3:

‘present a prediabetic who, in less than a year, converted to GAD65 antibody-positive diabetes mellitus with a diabetic ketoacidosis presentation. A 69-year-old male presented with three weeks of fatigue, polyuria, polydipsia, abdominal pain, and weight loss. Vital signs and physical exam were normal except for abdominal tenderness and dry oral mucosa. Complete blood count (CBC) was normal; blood glucose was severely elevated with mild corrected hyponatremia; elevated anion gap metabolic acidosis with glucosuria and ketonuria. He received an insulin drip, normal saline, and potassium in the intensive care unit. His anion gap closed overnight and was switched to basal-bolus insulin. Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) came out to be higher than expected as compared to last year of low prediabetic value, decreased c-peptide levels, and positive anti-GAD65 antibody. His first abnormal HbA1c was 5.8% a year ago and no autoimmune marker was checked before. He was vaccinated with the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine a year ago with an mRNA vaccine booster two months earlier.’

Example 4:

‘report four cases of type 1 diabetes mellitus after mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech). In the medical history, one subject had autoimmune thyroid disease. All patients had autoantibodies against glutamate decarboxylase.’