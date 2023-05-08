Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Kathleen Taylor
May 8, 2023Edited

It seems Western governments are coordinating a PR campaign to blame all manner of Covid "vaccine" injuries on covid itself. It's reprehensible and paves the way for more fear mongering and more LNP-mRNA "vaccines" to be mandated for the next 'plandemic.'

Lynn
May 8, 2023

My nephew's mother in law took the JAB. She was an insulin taking diabetic. I know she had boosters. How many? I don't know. Because, of the Mask, Jab, etc. they haven't talked to us

in 3 years. It was in June 2022 she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She

unfortunately, passed away 3 days after Christmas 2022. I know it had something to do with

the JAB. I don't know, if my Nephew's wife will ever give it a thought. They both were

Jabbed and boostered up. I even sent his wife a sympathy card in December and she never

even sent a thank you card. Unbelievable, after I sent her so many gifts for her Birthday

every year.

