Update (6th April): “The Wellness Company's (TWC) Spike Support ad has been taken down by EPOCH. Censorship is real. I will investigate who bullied EPOCH into this terrible decision. More to come!”
Simple health solutions threatens the multi multi billion dollar drug industry ( 1/2 Trillion on the way to a Trillion!) that controls our politicians as well as our physicians!
Epoch is great at reporting of CCP censorship and tyrannical control of information. It is mind boggling to hear they are censoring the Wellness Company’s advertisement. Hopefully it is a mistake and the error will be quickly resolved.