Update: Dow futures already fall 1,400 points Sunday as Trump tariff market collapse worsens, warnings of a potentially devastating Monday trading; let us hope let us hope
What I do not understand is that all the President's men made the rounds on talk shows today Sunday but when you listen, all of them sound confused at what they are saying, NOT on same page
It is said that only 8% of the people own 90% of the equity market/stocks. This correction and reset of the economy will not hurt the average American, and the tariffs will bring jobs back to the US, and lower prices in the long term. Plus this drop in the Dow should force the Fed to lower interest rates.
The goal is to end the Fed and end income taxes.
Short term fluctuations Alex. Unless u Ned the money now, let it ride and see where it is years down the road.
So stop the panicking. You are giving in to the rubbish.