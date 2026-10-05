but they can withstand & threaten to respond! Is this bellicose? credible? How could POTUS T still have this non-credible inept clown still as SECDEF?

This Hegseth has fucked Trump royally with this Iran war…we had NO business bombing them, none, bad, whatever, we could have dealt with them otherwise…crippling sanctions et al. 25 soldiers are dead because of Hegseth and Trump insane decision…even Joint Chiefs said NO, Tulsi said NO!

Iran says Hormuz to remain closed until US meets conditions

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says reopening the strait has been its main goal, while the US continues to focus on nuclear talks.

The Strait of Hormuz is going to remain closed until the United States accepts Tehran’s seven-day plan to reopen the waterway, Iran’s top negotiator and parliament speaker has said.

Iranian state-linked news agency Nournews, quoting ⁠Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, reported on Sunday that Washington made “some proposals through a mediator” days after the US replied ⁠to Iran’s diplomatic proposal.

Three very important people in that photo above…one maybe as important as our POTUS. as the drunk went to his nomination hearing on the hill. Trump only put this waste of time in that SECDEF slot for in this drunk, he had the right person to rubber stamp his decisions, right or wrong…no someone to provide sober thought and balance and to tell the POTUS when your thinking is wrong…this guy is not even a sycophant…this guy is a rapist yet commands 300,000 female US troops when he regards women as meat. to rape.

Is Iran test daddy T and will pay a price? Is this serious? We know that the drunkard Hegseth has our sailors in the Gulf playing shuffle board…getting tans to match RFK Jr.’s…Trump is trapped…so what do you advise oh sage substackers? remember this stack is not for the fait of heart, no pearl clutching, no vapors, no cupping of anyone’s stones, this is balls to the wall writing and honesty…so what say you? what should daddy T do now?

Word is that all U.S. BI-B, B 52 et al. bombers are leaving UK air base on concerns of suspected terror plots; as more oil tankers struck near Iran in the Middle East…

Iran is rag-dolling the USA…and as per reports, we already used up and weakened our military capability to respond to grave threats as we used 50% of our THAAD and Patriot missiles and interceptors…50% as Israel sat on its own pile. what do we do? fish or cut bait?

Iran tells US there is no military solution to Middle East war...



Strait Stays Shut...