but they can withstand & threaten to respond! Is this bellicose? credible? How could POTUS T still have this non-credible inept clown still as SECDEF?
This Hegseth has fucked Trump royally with this Iran war…we had NO business bombing them, none, bad, whatever, we could have dealt with them otherwise…crippling sanctions et al. 25 soldiers are dead because of Hegseth and Trump insane decision…even Joint Chiefs said NO, Tulsi said NO!
Iran says Hormuz to remain closed until US meets conditions
Iran’s Foreign Ministry says reopening the strait has been its main goal, while the US continues to focus on nuclear talks.
The Strait of Hormuz is going to remain closed until the United States accepts Tehran’s seven-day plan to reopen the waterway, Iran’s top negotiator and parliament speaker has said.
Iranian state-linked news agency Nournews, quoting Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, reported on Sunday that Washington made “some proposals through a mediator” days after the US replied to Iran’s diplomatic proposal.
Three very important people in that photo above…one maybe as important as our POTUS. as the drunk went to his nomination hearing on the hill. Trump only put this waste of time in that SECDEF slot for in this drunk, he had the right person to rubber stamp his decisions, right or wrong…no someone to provide sober thought and balance and to tell the POTUS when your thinking is wrong…this guy is not even a sycophant…this guy is a rapist yet commands 300,000 female US troops when he regards women as meat. to rape.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Is Iran test daddy T and will pay a price? Is this serious? We know that the drunkard Hegseth has our sailors in the Gulf playing shuffle board…getting tans to match RFK Jr.’s…Trump is trapped…so what do you advise oh sage substackers? remember this stack is not for the fait of heart, no pearl clutching, no vapors, no cupping of anyone’s stones, this is balls to the wall writing and honesty…so what say you? what should daddy T do now?
Word is that all U.S. BI-B, B 52 et al. bombers are leaving UK air base on concerns of suspected terror plots; as more oil tankers struck near Iran in the Middle East…
Iran is rag-dolling the USA…and as per reports, we already used up and weakened our military capability to respond to grave threats as we used 50% of our THAAD and Patriot missiles and interceptors…50% as Israel sat on its own pile. what do we do? fish or cut bait?
Iran tells US there is no military solution to Middle East war...
Strait Stays Shut...
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos has already married one of the richest men on Earth and blasted into space.
Now, sources say she may have her sights set on an even bigger destination: The White House.
After Lauren and Jeff Bezos attended President Donald Trump's state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, insiders spilled that she had become increasingly fascinated by Washington.
Read More: Jeff Bezos for President? Lauren Sánchez Bezos' White House Dream | https://popcrush.com/jeff-bezos-president-white-house-lauren-sanchez/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral
Republicans Face First Senate Loss in 94 Years in Deeply Red Kansas Kansas' 94-year Democratic Senate drought may end as centrist pastor Adam Hamilton leads incumbent Roger Marshall in polls.
- A Democratic win would signal a national swing large enough to shift Senate control, altering fiscal and monetary policy trajectories.
- Markets favor divided government (Democratic House/Republican Senate), which historically supports equities better than unified party control.
- Kansas alone cannot determine the Senate outcome, but its result will indicate the wave's strength needed to flip four additional Republican-held seats.
- A Democratic Senate would block Trump-era policies, while Republican retention maintains expected deficit-financed tax cuts and defense spending.