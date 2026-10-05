Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 5

Lauren Sánchez Bezos has already married one of the richest men on Earth and blasted into space.

Now, sources say she may have her sights set on an even bigger destination: The White House.

After Lauren and Jeff Bezos attended President Donald Trump's state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, insiders spilled that she had become increasingly fascinated by Washington.

Read More: Jeff Bezos for President? Lauren Sánchez Bezos' White House Dream | https://popcrush.com/jeff-bezos-president-white-house-lauren-sanchez/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 5

Republicans Face First Senate Loss in 94 Years in Deeply Red Kansas Kansas' 94-year Democratic Senate drought may end as centrist pastor Adam Hamilton leads incumbent Roger Marshall in polls.

- A Democratic win would signal a national swing large enough to shift Senate control, altering fiscal and monetary policy trajectories.

- Markets favor divided government (Democratic House/Republican Senate), which historically supports equities better than unified party control.

- Kansas alone cannot determine the Senate outcome, but its result will indicate the wave's strength needed to flip four additional Republican-held seats.

- A Democratic Senate would block Trump-era policies, while Republican retention maintains expected deficit-financed tax cuts and defense spending.

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