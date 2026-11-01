Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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JJJ
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There is no credible evidence that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine wants to resign or "wants out" of his position. This appears to be a conflation with recent reporting on his efforts to seek a diplomatic exit from the ongoing conflict with Iran.

This appears to a typical earmark of trying to portray the Trump Administration as unraveling before the November primary for vote manipulation purposes

Recent Activity: As recently as late October 2026, Caine was very actively engaged in strategic planning, identifying super intelligence and defense logistics as top priorities and urging industrial partners to.

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