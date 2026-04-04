Has Israel agreed to provide GROUND troops to enter Iran/Kharg & lay down lives like US troops? Update: Two planes hit by Iran & down, F-15 and an A10 Warthog attack plane were both downed by Iran
now developing 2 helicopters hit as was part of search for missing pilot of F-15; what the hell is going on? as dry-drunk lunatic Hegseth sent POTUS Trump out to claim para 'we own the skies & Iran
has no Air Force or Navy et al.’ yet Iran is hitting US military equipment at will now; Fire dry-drunk Pete, POTUS Trump; I am getting the feeling that we are losing control of the situation in Iran now…and FOX and media is not reporting the truth the American people.
IRAN DOWNS U.S. FIGHTER JET
1 CREW RESCUED, SEARCH FOR OTHER
SECOND PLANE CRASH
2 CHOPPERS ALSO HIT
Please update me on if Israel is also providing ground troops to enter Iran (if ground invasion goes through) or is it ONLY the US troops who will sacrifice blood and treasure? Can POTUS Trump address this question? And likely die…stands to reason that Israel should provide troops too?
‘Two helicopters struck in search mission
Two US military helicopters have been struck by Iranian fire while participating in the search and rescue mission for the F-15, a US official told NBC News.’
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We can now purchase two more from our military industrial complex. That's the good news.
I want Israel if we the US place boots on the ground in Iran, to pony up 50% of the troops, on the ground in Iran or Kharg...we must share the risk equally. I wonder what Roger will day ha ha ha