Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
gus gaster's avatar
gus gaster
2dEdited

We can now purchase two more from our military industrial complex. That's the good news.

Reply
Share
22 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2d

I want Israel if we the US place boots on the ground in Iran, to pony up 50% of the troops, on the ground in Iran or Kharg...we must share the risk equally. I wonder what Roger will day ha ha ha

Reply
Share
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture