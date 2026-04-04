has no Air Force or Navy et al.’ yet Iran is hitting US military equipment at will now; Fire dry-drunk Pete, POTUS Trump; I am getting the feeling that we are losing control of the situation in Iran now…and FOX and media is not reporting the truth the American people.

IRAN DOWNS U.S. FIGHTER JET

1 CREW RESCUED, SEARCH FOR OTHER

SECOND PLANE CRASH

2 CHOPPERS ALSO HIT

Please update me on if Israel is also providing ground troops to enter Iran (if ground invasion goes through) or is it ONLY the US troops who will sacrifice blood and treasure? Can POTUS Trump address this question? And likely die…stands to reason that Israel should provide troops too?

‘Two helicopters struck in search mission

Two US military helicopters have been struck by Iranian fire while participating in the search and rescue mission for the F-15, a US official told NBC News.’

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