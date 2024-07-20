Updated key stories this hour 1)Appeals Court Blocks Biden’s Plan to Wipe Student Debts 2)Fauci Mocks Former President Donald Trump's Injuries After Assassination Attempt 3)Kamala’s Call with donors
bad bad 4)Obama lied in fundraiser about Biden's decline 5)Dems have loophole if Biden not stepping down 6) Dems: Time’s up Joe 7) Bibi decides? 8)police lying about rooftop 9)AOC: no one wants Harris
Appeals Court Blocks Biden's Plan to Wipe Student Debts - Slay News
Dr. Fauci Calls Donald Trump's Injuries A 'Superficial Wound' (radaronline.com)
It Looks Like Kamala’s Call with Democrat Donors Was a Disaster – PJ Media
REVEALED: Obama Lied to Everyone About Biden's Senility at Infamous L.A. Fundraiser – RedState
Dems Plot 'Loophole' Of Rebellion If Biden Won't Step Down | ZeroHedge
Dems to Biden: Time’s up. Get out. (msn.com)
US President Biden to drop out of race after speaking with Netanyahu - The Jerusalem Post (jpost.com)
ASSASSIN EYE-WITNESS: Police Are Lying about Rooftop Confrontation of Alleged Sniper - "The Guys on the Second Floor Were Watching - But They Didn't Do Anything!" | The Gateway Pundit | by Benjamin Wetmore
Insurrection Barbie on X: "AOC says behind closed doors no one supports Kamala. 😬 https://t.co/1jvdizUQSy" / X
Fauci is a murdering psycho.