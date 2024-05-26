I am very open to support the EMERGENCY Preparation BLUE kit for 2 main reasons:

1)if you encounter an infection on weekends or on travel or cannot reach your doctor or get there or get to hospital and you can begin antibiotics especially broad spectrum, in the interim, then this is a suitable option if you have these in your medicine chest (optimally with guidance)

2)but critically and this is why I support this particular kit, is that during the fraud of COVID (and now the coming fraud of H5N1), our governments and medical doctors etc. ensured no pharmacist or clinic or anywhere would prescribe antibiotics for anything. Our doctors would not prescribe or let you have it, and often you needed it for issues other than COVID. Antibiotics are critical for bacterial pneumonia often the most severe illness in severe COVID (or whatever we were afflicted with that caused pulmonary illness etc.). Pneumonia sets in quickly in elderly especially if they are sedentary. Even in young healthy persons. So, access to antibiotics is critical. But they were denied.

Also, you may have STIs, skin infections, gum, teeth infections, abscesses, other types of infections that needed antibiotics and over 2 years you were denied access for the government and medical doctors argued that it was part of the early treatment model so no access. They ex cathedra, were the gate-keepers. They conspired to deny you access to early treatment (in my opinion of utility ONLY early in a viral infection and not late) because it also had antibiotics doxycycline etc. as part of the algorithm. IMO it was the antibiotics that was a critical early treatment drug. And it was denied for everything else as the government and medical doctors and big pharma decided you must not have access if it were being used as ‘early COVID treatment’, cutting you off access for other critical needs.

This blue emergency preparation kit for your medicine chest is to ensure that even if they bring the fraud H5N1 now and we enter a stage of lockdown lunacy again, and denial of drugs like antibiotics, at the least you have access to antibiotics (in your medicine chest) that would be denied again.

The four (4) preparation kits & 2 formulas for your medicine chest are:

1)Medical Emergency Preparation Kit:

Don't get caught unprepared - keep a Medical Emergency Kit in your medicine cabinet!

Our prescription-only Medical Emergency Kit provides you with a strategic assortment of life-saving medications for ultimate peace of mind.

The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kit provides broad-spectrum treatment options for a wide range of medical complications.

Face health emergencies with confidence and clarity, using our included Medical Emergency Guidebook.

· Anthrax

· Babesiosis

· Bacterial Vaginosis

· Bartonella

· Bite Wounds (human & animal)

· Bronchitis

· Chlamydia

· Clostridioides difficile

· Colitis

· COVID-19

· Diabetic foot infection

· Giardiasis

· Hookworm

· Lice

· Lyme Disease

· Nausea & Vomiting

· Pertussis

· Q-fever

· Pharyngitis

· Pinworms

· Plague (bioterror)

· Pneumonia

· Rickettsial Infections

· Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

· Scabies

· Sexually transmitted infections

· Shigellosis

· Sinusitis

· Skin & soft tissue Infection

· Strepthroat

· Tetanus

· Tonsillitis

· Traveler's Diarrhea

· Trichomoniasis

· Tularemia (bioterror)

· Typhus

· Urinary Tract Infection

· UVaginal Candidiasis (yeast infection)

· Viral Upper Respiratory Infection

2)The Ultimate First Aid Emergency Kit that Contains the EpiPen

The Wellness Company presents the Ultimate First Aid Emergency Kit, which now includes:

Epinephrine with generic EpiPen (you'll save hundreds of dollars). Between 2009 and 2016, the price of EpiPens, which approximately 3.6 million Americans use annually to treat life-threatening anaphylactic reactions, surged by about 500%.

The Wellness Company First Aid Kit includes:

Prescriptions & OTC Medications:

· Amoxicillin-Clavulanate 875 mg/125 mg - (28)

· Mupirocin 2% ointment 22 g - (1)

· Triple Antibiotic ointment 0.5 g - (1)

· Silver sulfadiazine topical - (1)

· Acetylsalicylic acid 81 mg - (2)

· Acetaminophen 325 mg - (2)

· Ibuprofen 200 mg - (2)

· Lidocaine 4% patch - (1)

· Instant glucose powder packet 15 g - (4)

Medical Supplies:

· Topical iodine 10% solution wipe - (2)

· Scissors - (1)

· Tweezer - (1)



· Tegaderm bandages pack - (1)

· Gauze pads – 2x2 (2), 3x3 (1), 4x4 (1)

· Medical tape roll - (1)

· CPR face shield - (1)

· Nitrile gloves, medium - (4)

· Q tips 2-pack - (2)

· Instant ice compress - (1)

· Instant heat compress - (1)

· Styptic powder - (1)

· Ace wrap - (1)

· Eye wash bottle - (1)

· Finger splint - (1)

· Tourniquet - (1)

· First Aid Kit Guidebook (1) Educational resource developed by our Chief Medical Board for safe emergency use.

3)Traveller’s Emergency kit:

The Wellness Company Travel Emergency Kit includes:

Prescriptions & OTC Medications:

· Cephalexin 500 mg - (15)

· Ciprofloxacin 500 mg - (10)

· Ondansetron 4 mg tablets - (6)

· Scopolamine 1 mg/3 days transdermal patch - (1)

· Mupirocin 2% ointment 22 g - (1)

· Triamcinolone 0.025% cream 15 g – (1)

· Diphenhydramine 25 mg - (24)

· Dimenhydrinate 50 mg - (2)

· Bisacodyl 5 mg - (25)

· Loperamide 4 mg - (12)

· Melatonin 3 mg (10)

· Docusate sodium 100 mg (25)

· Calcium carbonate 420 mg (10)

Our Travel Emergency Kit treats a wide range of medical complications.

· Allergic dermatitis

· Allergic reactions

· Heartburn relief

· Anthrax

· Atopic dermatitis

· Sinus infections

· Strep throat

· Bite wounds

· Cholera

· Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

· Contact dermatitis

· Constipation

· Diarrhea

· Erysipelas

· Folliculitis

· Impetigo

· Insomnia

· Jet lag

· Mastitis

· Meningococcal meningitis, prophylaxis

· Motion sickness

· Nausea and/or vomiting

· Plague

· Psoriasis

4)CONTAGION KIT

The Wellness Company Contagion

Emergency Kit contains effective

treatments for COVID-19 and other

respiratory illnesses prescribed by

one of our medical providers.

Hydroxychloroquine

200mg – 20 tablets

Ivermectin

12mg – 25 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-pakTM)

250mg – 12 tablets

Budesonide

0.5mg/20 mL – 10 vials

plus Nebulizer (included)

Spike Protein recovery formulation link:

Link:

Remember the pre-COVID days?

Vaccinated or not, taking your health seriously has never been more important.

Our revolutionary Spike Support Formula is the only product that contains nattokinase and dandelion root – ingredients researched for their efficacy.

Buy daily Spike Support and give your body the natural immune support it needs to protect yourself and your family.

Spike Protein recovery formulation link:

Link:

6.Healthy Heart Formula:

Your heart is the most important muscle in your body. Are you doing enough to keep it strong?

Critical nutrients in this breakthrough formula may help you maintain your body’s cardiovascular health.

We recommend this formula for daily use by anyone concerned with overall heart health or for those hoping to make a full recovery from cardiac-affecting illness.

Healthy Heart Formula

Healthy Heart Formula

Spike protein bundle DETOXIFICATION triple formula (Bromelain, spike recovery, tumeric/curcumin)

