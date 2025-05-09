industry and not just ATCs but pilots, all staff involved, are not functioning optimally and it may be the equipment, it may be aged systems, it may be IT needs to be upgraded, it may be a host of issues, but I think one is the impact of the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. Pfizer mRNA vaccine on pilots, ATCs, stewardesses etc. Many are vaccine injured, and it is impacted reaction times, and overall health.

Thank you POTUS Trump for Duffy for it seems he is rising to the challenges, and we call on you to personally be on top of this. This needs acute focus especially as to military and other aircraft flying into restricted airspace in Washington Potamac. Elaine Chao, the former Secretary of Transportation under Trump first term, yesterday gave a good speech interview on the challenges the system faces, and it was eye-opening. Our ATC system and aviation industry needs an urgent complete overhaul as per Chao if what she shared was accurate. Frightening.

‘Air Traffic Control lost radar for 90 seconds at Newark Airport on Friday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there was a telecommunications outage at Newark Liberty International Airport.

“There was a telecommunications outage that impacted communications and radar display at Philadelphia TRACON Area C, which guides aircraft in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport airspace. The outage occurred around 3:55 a.m. on Friday, May 9, and lasted approximately 90 seconds,” the FAA said on Friday morning.’

