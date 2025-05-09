Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
3m

Oh noes, nobody knows how anything works anymore, everything is breaking

Artificial Intelligence to the rescue!

Oh right. Carry on Paul.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture