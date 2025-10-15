Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

" ...Yes, we all can screw and impregnate and get impregnated but not all of us were meant to be parents ..." Before I was mistreated by my ex, whom I met on this Substack, and who alternated between being kind and cruel, I had no interest in any other women, but her. I could think of almost nothing else while apart from her but being with her and f*&%ing her brains out. I am very loyal and faithful, usually, and not a jealous man. However, she is very Christian and conservative and ostensibly a strong supporter of President Trump (although it appears that her ex (or possibly, estranged but continuing) husband was a state election candidate for the Dems last November) so it is hardly surprising that I soon had reason to believe that she might have screwed the expert witness in a civil court case that I was providing moral support to her during. Women like her use people and discard them when they are considered to be of no further use and they have alternative sources of narcissistic "supply." After the court case, which she won, and while getting "supply" temporarily elsewhere, she had no further need of me, so discarded me using what is known in the narcissistic abuse literature as a "reverse discard."

That, in addition to demonstrably sadistic behaviors, was a major turnoff.

Grok "identified her as having a pattern of behavior "consistent with" Narcissistic Personality Disorder and Narcissistic Abuse.

Now I am noticing attractive women everywhere, at the gym, in the street, and fondly remembering some of my past exs.

Strangely, I still feel a desire to be faithful to her although it is lessening.

I am now remembering girlfriends from the past, as current trauma reactivates previous traumas. Many years ago while studying at university for my first degree I had a girlfriend who was somewhat like my ex. She was attracted to me because I was considered a "bad boy" and her parents disapproved of mre.mI met her again some years later while separated from my wife. By this time she was a Social Worker working for the Catholic church. We went to a hotel for drinks and took her car. On the way home she stopped the car at a park and demanded that I allow her to perform oral sex on me in the car, which, being weak, I did. (I have always found it very difficult to say 'no' to women.)

She stopped briefly during the act and said "I can't let you #@* in my mouth." I said "I want you to let me." She said " Only if you promise to f*&% me." I said "You have my word, I promise." Immediately after the act was completed she became suddenly angry and demanded that I get out of the car and "give her some space," which I did. She then made a phone call on her cell phone and afterwards announced to me: "That was my boyfriend. I've just phoned him and confessed everything." I said "Boyfriend? You never told me you had a boyfriend!" She said "What am I going to do? He could beat me up" I said "Go straight home and f*&% him immediately." She said "Don't be ridiculous. He's not going to want to touch me after what I've just done. He could beat me up." Disguuted with her, I said, "Well, you're a big girl. I need to be getting on home now." Of course, as I knew he would, and as she knew he would, he tore her clothes off and had intercourse with her as soon as she walked through the door, which did not surprise me.

One of these women has a family member with severe autism. Autism is believed to be at least partly genetically determined. This led me to wonder whether narcissistic personality disorder and other severe narcissistic presentations could, like autism, ADHD and possibly OCPD, be neurodevelopmental disorders.

There is growing, mixed evidence that some severe or particular presentations of narcissism (especially certain developmental trajectories and subtypes) show neurodevelopmental-like features (early-emerging temperament/genetic/neurobiological signals, atypical brain networks, and overlap with ADHD/autistic/OCPD traits). The jury is still out — the literature points to heterogeneity (different pathways to similar behavior), not a single “neurodevelopmental” explanation that fits everyone with narcissistic pathology.

Long story short, the etiology of autism is complex. Tylenol alone cannot explain it. And men, and women, should be wary of abusive behavior. Here's a substack that explains what happened to me:

How Abusers Alternate Kindness and Cruelty to Keep You Hooked - Shadows of Control

"Domestic abuse is often misrepresented. Many believe it consists solely of constant mistreatment and pain, but the reality is far more insidious. Abusers frequently oscillate between acts of kindness and cruelty, creating a bewildering emotional experience. This pattern of extreme highs and lows underpins trauma bonds—also known as trauma-coerced attachment ..."

https://shadowsofcontrol.substack.com/p/how-abusers-alternate-kindness-and

