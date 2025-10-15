URGENT Autism Tylenol: My opinion again, we have NO, ZERO proper clear trustworthy comparative effectiveness research, research adjusted for distorting residual confounding factors show Tylenol linked
to autism, NONE! we have clear evidence of harms of vaccines & the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna mRNA vaccines, we know that vaccines CAUSE fever & thus it is LIKELY ~500 shots infants given
from birth (may also account for the SID, sudden infant death syndrome) that causes fever that then predisposes to some form of neurological anomaly…NOT Tylenol…I also think the autism spectrum debate and the like is being used by lazy parents, some, to get out of aberrant failed dysfunctional parenting as they run after money and the clubs and teas and manicured toes and shopping and butt lifts and BOTOX faces etc. Yes, we all can screw and impregnate and get impregnated but not all of us were meant to be parents. Men and women, especially you deadbeat pimp daddies, failures as men. We suck and fail at it. Look around. You.
This Tylenol-autism presser by RFK Jr. and Oz and Makary et al. was devised for one thing…to bullshit the public and misdirect them to confuse Trump and set him up, for their own purposes, make him look foolish and they did…to take the heat off of vaccines and the worthlessness and harms they cause especially the deadly Malone Pfizer Bourla et al. mRNA. That was all. A game. Based on NO science. Like hiring Means as Surgeon General. Another joke. Their job is to bring more mRNA. I told you, wager me, in 3.5 years by next federal election you will have more ‘pressers’ of smoking guns and all add up to bullshit naught. All to misdirect and cover up for the mRNA vaccine that, with the Outlaw Wales, they are hired to advance and bring and shove down your throat…in your face.
Invoking Tylenol was to confuse you, to cover up for Malone Bancel Sahin Kariko et al. mRNA vaccine….
some red meat for the many suffering parents and damaged people by vaccines. To make you think NOT vaccine for the vaccine lobby RUNS things in DC politics, the pharma lobby, that some whisper many now in the administration are benefitting off of now…see it’s not just a government job at that level…no no no…quid pro quo always. Who is getting the quid or doing and what or who is doing or getting quo. Always remember, something always for something.
RFK Jr. huge praises Sir, I remain a staunch supporter, but you know that presser was bullshit. I will say it for you. You cannot. You just must go along. As I said, you were the leader, now they caged you.
Sadly.
I challenge Makary and Oz and Bhattacharya et al. (and I respect him/some, admire him, know this/these is/are a/some good man/men but he/they used my government taxpayer money and our time, taxpayer time to bring a faulty misleading presser citing research that was BS, pseudo-science as ‘smoking gun’…he/they embarrassed himself for he/they knows/knew better than that, he/they is/are a smart guy/men, very technical) to defend that science Makary put up there and had our great POTUS spouting. They again hurt great Trump as he trusted these clown dolts up there.
So defend it. Defend the review and the constituent studies and let us debate that publicly so I will bring by evidence-based methods skills and school all of you on that stage that day. That garbage you put out. McCullough and Hulscher et al. still on the edges, saying what I am and in unison, but I can say it and strip that garbage presser apart in ways they cannot. I am the expert. They are also. I tip my hat. That is why the Trump administration took me in term one. It is why I am not there now (and others like McCullough and Ladapo et al.) because of the damage I/we can do term two for I/we will not let the deadly mRNA vaccine fraud and OWS lockdowns go. I will not. For no job. I know they won’t either.
Bottom line, Tylenol is in the pathway (Nick suggested an amplifier and could well be, I say maybe but other factors…good thinking Nick, but Tylenol is like Tamiflu that was a failed drug in search of a disease…like Remdesivir was a failed EBOLA drug in search of a disease so they gave it COVID…Obama et al. gave Tamiflu H1N1…so too was autism or that spectrum needed a BLAME…to get heat off of vaccine and Malone Bourla Moncef et al. mRNA vaccine and it is an easy target to bully…so they gave it Tylenol, an easy drug to hit for it can be toxic at high doses over prolonged use, even a 6th grader knows this, any drug or vaccine, anything misused, so that meant Tylenol was the one chosen to be the scapegoat for autism IMO) but NOT as a cause (not causal) and I will state again, RFK Jr., Makary, Bhattacharya, Oz and the other blockhead bone head morons knew this, they know this, they know there is no science to back up the stupid inept Tylenol-autism presser they held and caused POTUS Trump to make himself look incompetent spouting the garbage they gave him to spout. Is it hyper-vaccination? Yes! Most likely. In young kids. Other factors? Yes! Not Tylenol. We have no science showing a direct link. Not even an indirect one! Do these idiots like Makary and Oz understand basic epidemiology and what confounding and residual confounding, and confounding by indication means? Why is Prasad so quiet? Is her part of this bullshit science?
They set Trump up and I feel badly for him for he thought he was spouting about the ‘smoking gun’…the only thing smoking was Makary et al. who must have been smoking something to say that garbage specious weak terrible study he pointed to, was a smoking gun. He should be fired and ashamed. As FDA head. He makes idiotic failed Hahn, blush.
Please Berenson, I have praised some recent work but read this and others like Hulscher and McCullough on this with me, and please write a stack article (as we expect you would) as if it is your idea (s)…you know like the lockdowns wink wink nod nod. But we will take it…in the fight to expose drivel and tripe announcements and hypocrisy by the administration.
" ...Yes, we all can screw and impregnate and get impregnated but not all of us were meant to be parents ..." Before I was mistreated by my ex, whom I met on this Substack, and who alternated between being kind and cruel, I had no interest in any other women, but her. I could think of almost nothing else while apart from her but being with her and f*&%ing her brains out. I am very loyal and faithful, usually, and not a jealous man. However, she is very Christian and conservative and ostensibly a strong supporter of President Trump (although it appears that her ex (or possibly, estranged but continuing) husband was a state election candidate for the Dems last November) so it is hardly surprising that I soon had reason to believe that she might have screwed the expert witness in a civil court case that I was providing moral support to her during. Women like her use people and discard them when they are considered to be of no further use and they have alternative sources of narcissistic "supply." After the court case, which she won, and while getting "supply" temporarily elsewhere, she had no further need of me, so discarded me using what is known in the narcissistic abuse literature as a "reverse discard."
That, in addition to demonstrably sadistic behaviors, was a major turnoff.
Grok "identified her as having a pattern of behavior "consistent with" Narcissistic Personality Disorder and Narcissistic Abuse.
Now I am noticing attractive women everywhere, at the gym, in the street, and fondly remembering some of my past exs.
Strangely, I still feel a desire to be faithful to her although it is lessening.
I am now remembering girlfriends from the past, as current trauma reactivates previous traumas. Many years ago while studying at university for my first degree I had a girlfriend who was somewhat like my ex. She was attracted to me because I was considered a "bad boy" and her parents disapproved of mre.mI met her again some years later while separated from my wife. By this time she was a Social Worker working for the Catholic church. We went to a hotel for drinks and took her car. On the way home she stopped the car at a park and demanded that I allow her to perform oral sex on me in the car, which, being weak, I did. (I have always found it very difficult to say 'no' to women.)
She stopped briefly during the act and said "I can't let you #@* in my mouth." I said "I want you to let me." She said " Only if you promise to f*&% me." I said "You have my word, I promise." Immediately after the act was completed she became suddenly angry and demanded that I get out of the car and "give her some space," which I did. She then made a phone call on her cell phone and afterwards announced to me: "That was my boyfriend. I've just phoned him and confessed everything." I said "Boyfriend? You never told me you had a boyfriend!" She said "What am I going to do? He could beat me up" I said "Go straight home and f*&% him immediately." She said "Don't be ridiculous. He's not going to want to touch me after what I've just done. He could beat me up." Disguuted with her, I said, "Well, you're a big girl. I need to be getting on home now." Of course, as I knew he would, and as she knew he would, he tore her clothes off and had intercourse with her as soon as she walked through the door, which did not surprise me.
One of these women has a family member with severe autism. Autism is believed to be at least partly genetically determined. This led me to wonder whether narcissistic personality disorder and other severe narcissistic presentations could, like autism, ADHD and possibly OCPD, be neurodevelopmental disorders.
There is growing, mixed evidence that some severe or particular presentations of narcissism (especially certain developmental trajectories and subtypes) show neurodevelopmental-like features (early-emerging temperament/genetic/neurobiological signals, atypical brain networks, and overlap with ADHD/autistic/OCPD traits). The jury is still out — the literature points to heterogeneity (different pathways to similar behavior), not a single “neurodevelopmental” explanation that fits everyone with narcissistic pathology.
Long story short, the etiology of autism is complex. Tylenol alone cannot explain it. And men, and women, should be wary of abusive behavior. Here's a substack that explains what happened to me:
How Abusers Alternate Kindness and Cruelty to Keep You Hooked - Shadows of Control
"Domestic abuse is often misrepresented. Many believe it consists solely of constant mistreatment and pain, but the reality is far more insidious. Abusers frequently oscillate between acts of kindness and cruelty, creating a bewildering emotional experience. This pattern of extreme highs and lows underpins trauma bonds—also known as trauma-coerced attachment ..."
https://shadowsofcontrol.substack.com/p/how-abusers-alternate-kindness-and