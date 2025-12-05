URGENT, BREAKING, ACIP (CDC) just voted 8-3 to rescind or stop the universal recommendation that US newborns all get Hepatitis B vaccine at birth! This was always CRIMINAL & praise to RFK Jr.! Thank
you RFK Jr.! Developing, more to come! No infant at birth was ever a candidate for Hep B for they are not SEXUALLY active & unless mother is positive for Hep B, no infant EVER needed this; CRIMINAL!
This is the lowest of the lowest low hanging vaccine fruit and it STILL was more difficult to deliver than a twin pregnancy vaginal breach delivery.
Also keep in mind that this "recommendation" can be changed in the future; just like POTUS executive orders. That is why the LEGAL stuff needs changed (PREP Act, 1986 Vax law, etc) Then it makes zippo difference what the so-called experts say or don't say.