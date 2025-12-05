Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Paul Kangas
Ban Coca Cola , Pepsi & all sugars.

Elden Campbell was vaccinated 2 months ago and suffer the same fate everyone who was vaccinated suffers.

Kaisers first Black CEO Ben Tyson , earning $800,000 year, got a clot shot, 11-11-2019, live, on ABC -TV, Oakland, Ca. 1pm.

Was found in his bed dead at 8pm by his 3 sons & wife, Walnut Creek.

Everyone who fell for the big Pharma lie is dying faster.

TheHighWire.com

Primum non nocere
This is the lowest of the lowest low hanging vaccine fruit and it STILL was more difficult to deliver than a twin pregnancy vaginal breach delivery.

Also keep in mind that this "recommendation" can be changed in the future; just like POTUS executive orders. That is why the LEGAL stuff needs changed (PREP Act, 1986 Vax law, etc) Then it makes zippo difference what the so-called experts say or don't say.

