Urgent, breaking! All parents who want their young child or teen to go to transgender DRAG camp this summer 2023, you are in luck! In British Columbia (BC), Canada, Carousel Theatre has set up camp
Hurry, enrol them, you perverted sick demonic parents, go on, submit your child to would be rapists and pedophiles! See the links below, hurry, you may get a special price, you insane psychotic parent
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
When their kid ends up as a sex worker...or suicided or in a mental ward they will wonder what went wrong
There’s not enough baseball bats to go around.