He is undocumented, as per reporting but his three sons are US marines, served in Middle East. If reporting is true, this is disturbing. Is this the action to deport an illegal? If he committed no crime but was ONLY illegal, I know Americans did not vote for POTUS Trump if they knew this is how Noem’s ICE would operate. Being rough on criminal illegals is one debate as we move to deport (and even that is contentious now given what we know now as people’s humanity and dignity are being violated), but this is flat wrong. Pick him up, deport him etc. If Illegal, notify him. Self-deport or remove, send back to home nation. Yet even that is debatable and must be done case by case. Was this racial profiling?

I call on POTUS Trump to review this video. POTUS Trump is a humane person. Has empathy and cares. Is this man getting medical help? How is he being treated in ICE detention? I support ICE and agents FIRST for they take risks and serve and do good, but some do wrong too. Even as I support the blue I do know there are some bad police…who are twisted in the head and warped while the vast majority are among the best peoples.

No doubt there are always facts and intel we do not know and thus we must await all the facts on this ICE arrest but on first blush beating this man on the ground this way was inhumane and wrong, these agents went too far! But let us wait for the full reporting. What is and was his status, why was he taken down this way. We need facts but the video and reporting is indeed disturbing.

Alejandro Barranco threw his phone to the ground after watching how a masked federal immigration agent repeatedly punched his father in the head and neck during a workplace raid.

The scene in Santa Ana, Calif. was captured in a now-viral video that shows Alejandro's father, Narciso Barranco, pinned to the floor by three federal agents on June 21. In the video, Barranco does not appear to be resisting arrest when the agent strikes him.’

"I don't think it represents our law enforcement officers, anything like that. I was really, really mad when I saw that. I couldn't believe it," Alejandro added. "The way they treated him, like, so inhumane."

‘U.S. Marine veteran says father's violent arrest by immigration agents was 'inhumane'‘

‘Alejandro, a 25-year-old U.S. Marine veteran whose two younger brothers are active duty Marines, said in an interview with Morning Edition that the agents' actions were "unprofessional and uncalled for."‘

‘Alejandro said his father, who worked as a landscaper, has lived in the U.S. since the '90s without legal status, but added that he has no criminal record. He and his brothers were exploring how to begin adjusting their father's immigration status through a program called parole in place, which is available to immediate relatives of military members. He noted that financial constraints and work schedules had hampered their efforts to do so.’

