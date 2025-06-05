URGENT! Calling on POTUS Trump & DEFSEC Pete Hegseth to step in and re-instate military Blackhawk pilot Brandon Budge who faces discharge because he refused the Malone Bourla Pfizer mRNA vaccine!
Despite POTUS Trump's EO 14184 reversing and re-instating servicemen and women; so, the military is disregarding POTUS Trump and here is where he must get them court-martialed! Please help POTUS Trump
McCullough and Hulscher did a good reporting on this: Army Blackhawk Pilot Faces Discharge After Refusing mRNA Shot — Despite Trump’s Reinstatement Order - Science, Public Health Policy and the Law
Army Blackhawk Pilot Faces Discharge After Refusing mRNA Shot — Despite Trump’s Reinstatement Order - Science, Public Health Policy and the Law
___
Same stuff every day. Until one of these traitors goes down, it will continue. The people involved in the letter should be court martialed. It would end immediately.