Trump orders DoD to draw up plans for Greenland invasion.

Excuse me for a moment as I go get my bottle of whisky, some weed, and I will text Musk for some mushrooms and ketamine. I think ingesting that will help me cope with what is unfolding on a usually quiet hump day.

Long live POTUS Trump, may God keep him safe and if Iran does anything like that, tries anything like that, the US must reduce Iran to cinders…warn everyone they have 12 hours to leave, let innocents leave, but then vaporize the nation…and salt the earth too…if they harm POTUS.

word is Rubio now using DEPENDS diapers and on IV drips as poor man cannot even get time to go pee, he running point on everything…from Caribbean, to Latin America, to Middle East. Word is no one trusts Hegseth, he just sitting around texting on SIGNAL. Told touch nothing. Word is POTUS Trump rearing to go.

I agree with you POTUS Trump, tell them all to fuck right off! You running things!

BLITZ COUNTDOWN

Trump set to strike Iran ‘in next 24hrs’ as Brit embassy closes… but Ayatollah makes last minute ‘stop to executions’