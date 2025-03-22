Moderation and common sense always!

TWC is also giving an emergency kit free to farmers and workers who are foolishly being exposed to infected birds to cull…see below as it has the nasal-oral wash I am suggesting you take a look at (see link below); note this is not for the COVID fraud, this is for all pathogen microbes that would clean out your nasal-oral cavities.

Dentists, doctors etc. use PI etc. for cleaning surfaces, wounds, skin etc. The evidence is clear of its 100% capacity and thus while I argue there is no H5N1, or any avian bird flu pandemic (it is just fraud fear porn) and no human-to-human spread, it is worthwhile to have a bottle of betadine/PI or hydrogen peroxide etc. in your home medicine chest.

Nasal-oral washes & gargles (povidone iodine, xylitol (XLEAR), hydrogen peroxide, saline, ImmuneMist), 2 times a day preventive or if exposed or have symptoms, cold etc., we have placed

it up top in TREATMENT algorithm, use saline too, any means to safely clean out nasal passages, oral cavity, upper respiratory tract (dispatch pathogen in URT); I suggest not 24/7 rest of your lives

We are thinking that had we known of the effectiveness of these nasal-oral washes, we may not have had the need for the treatment algorithm. It is that effective.

I have found that XLEAR with xylitol is quite good:

Breathe Better with XLEAR Nasal Spray! Say goodbye to congestion and hello to clear, easy breathing with XLEAR Nasal Spray – your go-to solution for optimal nasal health. Whether you're battling seasonal discomfort or year-round sniffles, XLEAR is here to provide fast and effective relief, naturally. Why XLEAR Nasal Spray? Patented Xylitol Formula: XLEAR’S unique blend featuring xylitol not only soothes nasal passages but also helps wash away airborne contaminants.

Clinically Proven: Backed by science, XLEAR Nasal Spray has been clinically proven to reduce nasal irritation and promote overall nasal health.

Drug-Free Solution: Embrace a drug-free approach to nasal care with Xlear – safe for all ages!

Also ImmuneMist (a TWC nasal cleanse product)

Link here:

Purified Water. ImmuneMist is a tea-colored liquid.

See example PI study:

DOI: 10.1159/000089210

‘These results indicate that PVP-I products have virucidal activity against avian influenza A viruses. Therefore, the PVP-I products are useful in the prevention and control of human infection by avian influenza A viruses.’

Remember the nasal mucosa (mucosal immunity is first line defense) is the first place that virus etc. lands and hangs around, and it is a potent barrier for entry into cells and if it is functioning optimally, the nasal mucosa, oral mucosa etc. will permit little penetration of virions/virus into the systemic circulation. The nasal mucosal immunity can typically vanquish pathogen that lands there. Principles are:



1) nasal solutions should be comfortable and not sting with sufficient dilution,



2) sniffed far back into the sinuses and then spit out through the mouth (often causes coughing or mild choking), done at least twice per nostril per session,



3) oral gargles should be for 30 seconds and then spit out. For detailed descriptions of products and solutions please visit one of several websites to get this practical information. (R) Oropharyngeal viricidal therapy has been demonstrated in supportive studies and randomized trials to:



1) prevent infection after suspected exposure (twice daily),



2) reduce the period of infectivity when ill, and



3) attenuate the progression of disease and reduce the need for oxygenation and hospitalization (six times daily). Povidone Iodine 10% Povidone Iodine is available OTC (Over the Counter) without a prescription at any drug store for a few dollars. Note: This 10% Povidone Iodine must be diluted by one tenth, to 1% strength before use as a mouth wash, otherwise it is too strong and irritating.Dilute by adding 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of the 10% Povidone Iodine into a full glass of water (250-300 ml). This will make the product diluted enough to use as a mouth rinse, or gargle, (approximately 1.0 %).



2 tablespoons = 30ml povidone iodine

1 glass water = 300 ml

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

