URGENT: do not forget, the rapes & murders, the clusterfuck at the Southern Border, the 20 million illegals full of rapists, murderers, islamic jihadists, bombers, stabbers are in part to be blamed
on VP Giggles & Cackles Kamala Harris, for Biden placed her in charge; it is not only Mayorkas, Obama, and Biden who have the blood of the raped & DEAD American girls on their hands, NO, Harris too!
Kamala Harris must be grilled by 45 on how come with her leadership, American girls and females are being raped and murdered by those she helped let into the US illegally! This was her ‘baby’…
but putting in charge of the border turned it from being a devastating situation for America under Obama and Biden to a catastrophic one under Harris…
Trump will mop her up. This dimwit cannot even answer a question without her inappropriate nervous cackling.
Don't forget too, Obama put "Ole Joe" in charge of the fight against cancer, in Obama's 2nd term. Result: more cancer than ever. Makes Big Pharma [Harma] happy, but the citizens suffer.
Deep State puts stupid people 'in charge', so when the actual policies are put in place that the Deep State wants [killing more people medically, destruction of America via invasion], they can tell the press to use the "Well it just wasn't done right by that person because they weren't smart enough," which is just a variation on what the Commies claim, "Well, communism just wasn't tried the right way in the Soviet Union, Cuba, North Korea, etc.; trust us to do it right now for you!"