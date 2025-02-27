URGENT for POTUS Trump! We need you POTUS Trump to take immediate EO action to BAN the denial of organ transplantation for children or adults if not COVID mRNA vaccinated! Unvaccinated Child has been
denied an organ transplant! This places lives at risk! This is dangerous & wrong on many levels & we need urgent White House intervention! come to light that multiple desperate Americans denied
life-saving organ transplants due to their COVID-19 vaccination status…
House Republicans are calling for President Donald Trump to block hospitals from denying organ transplants for people unvaccinated against COVID-19.
“Over the past week, it has come to light that multiple desperate Americans have been denied life-saving organ transplants due to their COVID-19 vaccination status,” the letter, led by Repl Michael Rulli (R-OH) and obtained by Fox News, says. “This outrageous denial of care has affected some of our most vulnerable citizens – including a child from Indiana and a veteran from Ohio.”
“Mr. President, this letter urges you to issue an Executive Order directing the Secretary of Health and Human Services to review all grants made under 42 U.S.C. § 273 and 42 U.S.C. § 274 and conduct steps necessary to ensure recipients are not discriminating on the basis of COVID-19 vaccination,” the letter adds.
Discussing the need for upholding constitutional rights, the lawmakers wrote that COVID-19 vaccine mandates for transplants are “out of step with parental rights, medical freedom, and the religious beliefs of millions of Americans.”
“With your leadership, our nation could return to a time when our brave and talented medical professionals can save lives freely, unburdened by bureaucratic barriers that endanger our most vulnerable citizens,” the letter concludes.
Reps. Erin Houchin (R-IN), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Mike Collins (R-GA), Troy Nehls (R-TX), and Nicholas Begich (R-AK) joined Rulli in the letter.
The letter follows Rulli and Houchin introducing a bill to ensure “no American is refused a transplant over their personal or religious medical decisions.”
The child denied the organ transplant, 12-year-old Adaline, was born with two heart conditions and had been receiving treatment at the hospitals for nearly a decade.
Lawmakers Urge Action After Child Denied Organ Transplant
Talk about discrimination. Just a disgusting policy these hospitals and their corporate warlords have.
So JD Vance's own family can't get a transplant cause they are un-vaxed, and he is not pressing Trump on this???? Sorry, they know ...they have to know, Vance's own family is involved....