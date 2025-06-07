the lady tearing the boys apart, Ms. Stephen Miller:

make money…killing you en route is an afterthought! The data IMO is still immature and nascent, developing, be very careful using this as weight loss especially in teen girls etc. I write this as a PSA warning to inform you. One must weigh the benefits versus the harms.

UK drugs chiefs' slimming jab warning: Injections make contraception ineffective...and could cause birth defects

‘Blockbuster weight loss jabs could make contraception less effective, and prove harmful to unborn babies, according to an urgent warning from UK drugs chiefs.

In a new alert, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) urged women using any slimming injection including Ozempic and Wegovy to use birth control, due to potential risks to both the pregnant woman and the foetus.

Meanwhile, those using the 'King-Kong' of weight loss jabs, Mounjaro, were told to 'double-up' their methods of contraception if using The Pill.’

'Mounjaro may reduce the effectiveness of oral contraceptives in those who are overweight,' the alert read, adding that safe sex is 'especially important for the four weeks after starting Mounjaro and after any dose increase.'

Officials added that women who become pregnant while using the medications must cease taking them immediately.

Those who are breastfeeding should the injections stop too.

'There is not enough safety data to know whether taking the medicine could cause harm to the baby,' the MHRA said.

The regulator added that, to date, it had received more than 40 reports relating to pregnancy among women on the drugs.’

Wegovy and Ozempic: Scientists raise alarm over potentially deadly side effect from celeb-favorite fat-loss drugs that may have been MISSED in trials; Researchers warn Wegovy and similar drugs

can cause stomach issues. The drugs may enlarge a person's intestines and lead to critical blockages

‘Medical experts are warning that Wegovy and similar fat-loss shots may cause a potentially deadly side effect overlooked in trials.

The blockbuster drugs work by mimicking the effects of GLP-1, a hormone that slows the movement of food through the intestines – making a person feel full for longer.

Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Researchers believe the drugs may cause a person's small intestine to become enlarged, which puts them at high risk of a potentially deadly obstruction in their digestive system.’

I warn you AGAIN about OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, these so called weight loss drugs that were sold as Type II diabetes drugs, this semaglutide, these are dangerous weight loss drugs. STOP! read about them

see my substack warning! very serious implications, be very careful, DO NOT use for weight loss! "I just feel like killing myself" is the reports by some on these drugs after use!

URGENT! the Dark Side of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists such as Ozempic, Wegovy, semaglutide for Diabetes especially now used as a WEIGHT loss drug? (by Nadine Eckert); In recent months, however, drug

regulatory authorities have also documented rare, occasionally severe side effects associated with the use of these agents in diabetes therapy that doctors may not necessarily been aware of

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.