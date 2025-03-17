falling off of Musk’s cyber-truck, poor quality? Musk forced to halt Cybertruck deliveries as parts fall off? Is the left and deepstate right to blame rise in clinical active Tuberculosis (and risk of rise) on Trump and DOGE cuts e.g. USAIDS? Far-right political pundit Nick Fuentes now calls Trump a demagogue? Has he fallen out of love with Trump and why? Are Musk’s DOGE Cuts Reaching Key Nuclear Scientists, Bomb Engineers and Safety Experts? Are we to be concerned? Too early? Another set on fire in New York City? MMA Champion Conor McGregor Visits the White House to see Trump to talk about Ireland and illegal immigration? Trump to Talk With Putin on Tuesday in Hopes of Ukraine Deal, Dividing ‘Land, Power Plants’; Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. Moves to Implement ‘Radical Transparency’ to Make American Food ‘Healthiest in the World’; Don Lemon said what? That if You’re Black, You Can’t Be a ‘Rational MAGA Person’: ‘There’s a Huge Faction of MAGA That’s Really F**king Racist’; Canada’s new PM Mark Carney promises Ukraine help; is it the end for Schumer, is his career over? Crockett on Schumer: Many Americans Want ‘Younger, Fresher Leadership’; Trump warns Iran that consequences will be dire for actions taken by Houthi rebels in Yemen; Tom Homan on flight deportations and judge order to not deport: “I don’t care what the judges think. I don’t care.”, Homan on deportation flights: ‘I don’t care what the judges think’; is Homan right to err on the side of caution in order to protect the American people? Also act now, ask forgiveness later? I think Trump has to do this, to deport these feral animals, these are criminals, yet Trump has to follow law too and this is a fascinating troubling complex issue with this judge’s ruling and there is a lot of details we do not have, and we thus will need to watch it play out. Amazing critical issue. Complicated much by our agents being at risk.

​​’Michael Mortensen was looking forward to spending two weeks in Hawaii with his family last month, but his patriotism wouldn’t let him.

The Vancouver-based development consultant and urban planner said he’s refusing to spend money south of the border while President Donald Trump “levies idiotic tariffs and rains chaos” on Americans and Canadians alike.

Mortensen, 58, had budgeted about $10,000 for accommodations, food and entertainment, but he’s now exploring alternative destinations that bypass the U.S. “without even a connection or layover.” He added that he wrote letters to Hawaii’s governor and the state’s tourism board explaining his decision.’

‘If You’re Black, You Can’t Be a ‘Rational MAGA Person’: ‘There’s a Huge Faction of MAGA That’s Really F**king Racist’’

“I don’t care what the judges think. I don’t care.”

Over the weekend, President Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, the third time the wartime act has been used and the first since World War II.’

