URGENT! Judge now rules Trump administration to re-instate fired federal employees in many agencies; judge says Trump's reasons to fire are a 'sham'; deepstate black-robes strike again
Judge Orders Federal Agencies To Rehire Fired Workers; A federal judge Thursday ordered multiple federal agencies to rehire probationary employees that were fired as part of the Trump administration’s
broad cuts to the federal workforce…Trump Tower in NY stormed with protestors! Dow is dropping again due to tariffs as France and Europe responded to Trump’s new tariffs.
This ruling is a critical one and damaging to Trump’s moves to cut the federal workforce.
Go get your alcohol, weed, coke, ask Muck for some of his ketamine and whatever he is using, ask some of the house and congress and senators to give you what they are using for many are stoned on the job and drunk…we will need it…good God! how can we keep up!
Obama only followed the laws he wanted to so….
Donald John Trump and DOGE gotta prove his plan will work to waste.