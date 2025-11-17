URGENT, MTG getting death threats to her and family as feud with POTUS Trump escalates, I am hoping this is tamped down & ended as police say the threats are real
Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Received Assassination Threats: Police; IMO both sides need to watch what is said and govern themselves, we live in a US with some whacko people...peace & safety to all
‘Rome Police Department in Georgia confirmed that it had received assassination threats made against Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and her family.
It follows U.S. President Donald Trump playing down death threats that Greene had highlighted, saying “I don’t think her life is in danger” when asked about the issue by a reporter, amid a bitter clash between the former political allies.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America
Greene was a staunch supporter of Trump and a stalwart of his MAGA movement. But the pair have broken ties over their differences on key issues, including the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and the government shutdown, and Trump has withdrawn his endorsement of her.
In a statement to Newsweek, Rome Police Department said it was “in receipt of (2) email assassination threats toward MTG and her family.”’ “These went to junk mail and were only released through our IT system within the past few minutes. We are forwarding to the appropriate units for investigation,” the police department said.”
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
I like MTG, and am confused about this riff between her and Trump. Is she pissed because he wouldn't support her Senate bid? She should stay right where she is, where she is needed. What was her motivation for going on the View? She should not be giving any consolation to the enemy.
Is this more Kayfabe? Is it another op like the Musk/Trump divorce was? Is this being used to smoke out RINOs? I am not going to get upset about this, Trump knows what he's doing. But it should not be used to divide MAGA, or threaten MTG.
I said all along that MTG was a dingbat, and it is proving to be true. Trump agrees.
I don't believe her about serious death threats.
I don't like MTG or Steve Bannon.