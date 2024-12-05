URGENT! NYPD released these updated still photos of the suspected killer shooter of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson; no doubt if you see anyone like this in NY city or elsewhere, make a call
call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. GATEWAY says DOJ investigating him & others INSIDER TRADING??
Who hired him? Was he disgruntled? A family matter? Was it a healthcare denial? Obamacare? Family seriously ill denied care? A hit by family on him? Who? Insurance policy? Who is to benefit? What? This brazen hit…why did he not stand out in NYC wearing that face mask complete? Normally in a normal world he would…but COVID did lots of damage.
___
I have read that the dead CEO Thompson was under a DOJ probe into potential violations of insider trading laws. were there other people? was he about to spill the beans?
IMHO he was much too calm, relaxed and focused to do this so easily without being a pro. I seriously doubt that he was an aggrieved patient. I also doubt that he will be found. I also agree that this could be a woman.