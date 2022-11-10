URGENT on FREE Book 'Presential Takedown, how Fauci & deepstate conspired to use pandemic & lockdowns to topple Trump': FREE book as Christmas gift once you are paid annual or founding member, upgrade
If you upgrade from 'free'; note, you have to send me your mailing address to the provided protonmail address as in the prior stack for me to validate and send: e-mail:"drpaulalexander@protonmail.com"
Offer ends: December 20th 2022 and again, for all annual and founding subscribers. I made the decision to also give the book to prior annual and founding members and not just those who subscribe now. I wanted to show my appreciation for your support.
Please consider upgrading to at least paid ‘annual’ from ‘free’ as substack helps me.
e-mail your mailing address (as substack does not have that information) to:
drpaulalexander@protonmail.com
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If President Trump were to step back into that office, it would surprise me . Although my thoughts are of the underground (hidden cabal ) and politicians would continue their attack on him , he’s smarter than that . But, this horrible cabal are evil , and they would go for his throat to finish him off , like they did to President Kennedy . I was in school (parochial grade school ) and it was told to us he was shot and killed . We all cried and said prayers for him and his little boy , and family . He will not bend as others have done ! Look what they will do to bend the rules and tell us Americans that we will have nothing and be happy !
First of all Trump is not that bright. What he does have is what we call 'street smarts,' like a Mafia Don. He knows how to bully and manipulate people but his interests are only for himself-his power and money! He is an outright crook who prides himself on getting away with his criminal behavior. There is nothing 'good' about Trump. He even dumped on his wife in public this week blaming her for losing Pennsylvania.
Further, he betrayed his public backing not delivering on anything he promised except one thing--the permission to vent rage and anger at anyone who did not agree with you and racism and sexism. If that is your core goal then it is no wonder you can't see the reality of who this goon is.
De Santis clearly is a smarter man but is not different in his goals than Trump. Just look at what he has done to Florida--providing nothing to support the people and their needs. Taxes are low because there are minimal services including a really lousy educational system with low paid teachers and lots of racism. The GOP has no platform and can only use insults and loud cat calling to try and sound powerful. Take some time to really listen to his talks and you will see he has nothing to offer. And that includes removing drug mandates.