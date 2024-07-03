URGENT: Ozempic, Wegovy, GLP-1 agonists, Semaglutide; these drugs are being used for weight loss & are dangerous, very catastrophic, be warned; now new evidence causes blindness!
'Semaglutide is linked to a rare eye condition that can cause blindness.' Should we be alarmed?
Risk of Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy in Patients Prescribed Semaglutide | Diabetic Retinopathy | JAMA Ophthalmology | JAMA Network
Ozempic will HARM you! Wegovy...DO NOT touch it! DO NOT! DO NOT use this as a weight loss drug, do not touch it! The pharmaceutical is being the typical murderers money-hungry beast it is, they WILL (substack.com)
If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The blindness is already there before you even take this drug....the blindness is in that these people think the drugs are the answer to weight loss, preventing disease, mood regulations, cholesterol control, blood sugar, high blood pressure, etc..... pharma knows they have a market because they caused the disease and now are pretending to give you a solution.....that's why the pandemic worked...they know they had the clientele to push the transfections to the masses.....they know what they are doing...we are poisoning ourselves to death with our own hands...it's perfect....and there is no trace of the murderers anywhere..... #mistakesarenotmade......#stopthemadness....
I 've come to believe that these so called miracle drugs that promise the world of good are really mostly good for the BIG FAT FN PHARMA who really do not give a damn about the so called rare side effects to the users who use their WITCHES BRUE !