Urgent! Polish President Andrzej Duda has asked the US to deploy nuclear weapons to Poland to deter a potential Russian invasion. Warsaw Calls for US Nukes in Poland
The Polish president said there’s a need for NATO’s deterrence to shift eastward to Poland following the end of the Cold War.
US F-35 with inert tactical nuclear weapon on training mission…above. A US F-35A Lightning II performs flight test with an inert B61 tactical/strategic nuclear weapon at USAF Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, California Test Range.
Polish President Andrzej Duda has asked the US to deploy nuclear weapons to Poland to deter a potential Russian invasion.
Duda argued that NATO’s deterrence should shift eastward from Germany to Poland following the end of the Cold War, adding that he has discussed the option with Washington’s Ukraine-Russia envoy Keith Kellogg. However, Duda did not divulge the details of the conversation.
“The borders of NATO moved east in 1999, so 26 years later there should also be a shift of the NATO infrastructure east. For me this is obvious,” Duda told the Financial Times (FT).
If Russia is such a threat why did they want to sign up to the Istanbul agreement with Ukraine that Boris Johnston then scuppered?
I don’t buy this narrative of Russian expansion but the neocons push it all the time in Europe as they want constant war. The UK is particular is obsessed with war with Russia.
The US needs to keep well clear of Europe
He’s a globalist pawn. No nukes and no more war in Eastern Europe.. Russia has zero interest in Poland and the rest of Europe. Anyone that says differently is lying.