Police ID suspect, 14, in fatal stabbing of woman in North York parking lot

‘Toronto police have identified the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a woman in a North York parking lot on Thursday.

Kymani Wint, 14, of Toronto, is wanted for second-degree murder, police said in a news release on Friday. Police obtained judicial authorization to name him and release photos of him because he is a young person whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Wint is wanted for an "unprovoked" attack on Shahnaz Pestonji, 71, of Toronto, on Thursday at about 9:37 a.m. in the area of Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue E.

Police believe that the incident was "a robbery that escalated into a deadly attack," Det. Matthew Pinfold, of police's homicide and missing persons unit, told reporters at a news conference on Friday.’

Pestonji was loading groceries into her car when she was attacked, police have said.

When officers arrived, they found her with stab wounds. She was taken to hospital, where she died.

Police have conducted an "extensive and urgent" search since the stabbing, Pinfold said. Officers have been canvassing door-to-door, using canine units and drones, and have been reviewing surveillance video from the area and from the TTC.

Wint was identified as a result of that work, he added.

"I want to be very clear — do not approach this individual. He is considered dangerous," Pinfold said. "We are asking the public and TTC riders to be alert and stay aware of their surroundings."

Pinfold had a message for Wint too: "I am directing you to turn yourself in immediately. We are actively looking for you and we will find you."

Pinfold said police believe Wint is using the TTC to travel and was last seen on Thursday at Kennedy subway station at about noon. He may still be on the transit system, he said.

Pinfold released an updated description of Wint. He is said to be about five foot seven, 135 pounds, with a skinny build, wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt with "New York - 555" on the front in white lettering.

Wint has been seen wearing a balaclava-style face covering with his hood up, and carrying a black satchel. He has his hood up most of the time.

If anyone sees him, or someone matching his description, of if anyone has information about his whereabouts, they are being urged to call 911 immediately.’

The male suspect, who investigators said wore a balaclava, fled the area on foot but police said there was no serious threat to public safety.

"We don't believe it's an ongoing major threat, but we do believe it is serious enough for us to keep searching throughout the entire day, and we will continue right into the evening," Sinclair told reporters.

The stabbing marked the city's second homicide near a shopping mall on Thursday, following an early-morning shooting that left a man dead near Yorkdale Mall.

