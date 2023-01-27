URGENT repost! United States FAA (Federal Aviation) has silently without any public disclosure, changed the 200 ms threshold (cardiac electrical conduction test) to 300 ms; pilots may be failing!
Please share and ask why in this ear of DIED SUDDENLY, some have written me and asked me to post it again for they will not fly since COVID shots, period; there are many reports of pilots struggling
I am proud to announce my affiliation with The Wellness Company. My dear and esteemed colleagues Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch as well as Dr. Richard Amerling and Dr. Heather Gessling are also with The Wellness Company which provides telemedicine services for long-haul COVID, vaccine injury, and medical exemptions along with great all natural supplements and products that are fully aligned with our values. This support for The Wellness Company stems from the sub-optimal medical care and response that we experienced throughout the pandemic. It became apparent that there are many glaring gaps in our healthcare system and people were not properly treated. Thus, the pivot by us to support The Wellness Company. Take a stand against a broken healthcare delivery system and purchase a membership with the The Wellness Company, which directly funds our fight against medical tyranny. Click here The Wellness Company for more information.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Guess what? Most 3 letter agencies change the parameters of many things without any fanfare. Limits and ranges for any number of measurements and stats are constantly altered to fit an agenda or to hid the truth. One perfect example is calculating inflation. The baselines for so many relevant calculations have been thoroughly made useless. We are floating in a sea of nonsensical data and meaningless fluctuations of perceptions. If it comes from government, it is mostly a total misrepresentation of reality.
the FAA is paid off by big pharma and is endangering the public.--population reduction.