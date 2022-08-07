URGENT: Shocking phone call recording with pharmacist who administered the COVID injection to a child now in hospital with myocarditis. Parts 1, 2, 3, 4...we are authenticating for if real, serious!
This can be a punk in terms of the information is real but not a real discussion, just staged; it is great but if staged then that is terrible for the content is accurate! we are investigating!
Word is father is New Zealander living in New York? Again, we are trying to verify, it is on Bannon’s telegram at this time he has it up! Twitter will take this down soon. Normal calls don’t go on this long and listener will likely say we don’t tolerate abusive language. We are checking to see if real and at this time, I have no reason to say NOT real but be guarded, these beasts try to throw us off all the time. But this is classic!
Substack Alexander COVID News evidence-based medicine is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Substack Alexander COVID News evidence-based medicine is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Vigilant Fox has the video clip along with the transcript:
• https://thevigilantfox.substack.com/p/father-whose-son-developed-myocarditis
Pharmacists and other colluding desk murderers (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/letter-to-a-colluder-stop-enabling) need to be put on notice. Parents are waking up, and they are not going to lie down when they realize who murdered and maimed their children.
People are waking up slowly. But they are only realising what is happening after personal experiences. I watched a video this morning of a guy smashing the Dr's car window after the death of a family member. This Dr is lucky, it could have been a whole lot worse. Perhaps it won't be long before it does get worse and we start seeing people taking the law into their own hands and stringing these bastards up.