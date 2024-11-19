Firstly, before we get into the call for action and proposed steps, I seek to warn POTUS Trump of the enemy within, more deadly than a cold-blooded murderer.

Snakes POTUS Trump, snakes, many snakes, they are coming now more than ever, they are conniving, deceiving to get jobs, you have to screen for loyalty Sir, screen for no back stabbers, I am serious, be careful, many of these seeking jobs want to harm you, to get on the inside then claim in unison you are a crazy dangerous man and destroy MAGA and all you have built…they can do damage…I know many, I heard them in discussions 8 years ago, 4 years ago, a few months ago…these ‘Johnny come lately MAGAs’…they are as real as a third tit on a bull…and all during COVID when you were POTUS…they still do hate you…be careful…go slow…ensure…you are only an ‘opportunity’ to them.

Now remember the previous list I posed (with your help) that should guide POTUS Trump aka 47 in the first hour after being sworn in…I will re-post list here and then list now put out by Dr. Peter McCullough given strong overlap…it is clear that banning of all Malone et al. mRNA vaccine and such products and banning of any gain-of-function research is a basic requirement:

My prior stack and list:

Start my list here

1)I think above all, POTUS Trump must ensure that he hires a diverse team to serve cabinet level and otherwise; this will represent the population much better than his administration team of 2016 to 2020; importantly, there are many diverse people who are qualified and talented. The selection process must still be merit based.

2)Immediate withdrawal from World Health Organization (WHO)

3)Immediate withdrawal from the United Nations (UN) and move to close the UN building in New York City; let Europe etc. take ownership of that.

4)Trump must set up some WHISTLE-BLOWER protection entity so that doctors and scientists who did wrong in COVID, OWS, the lockdowns, and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA technology vaccine can come forward. Who did what and when.

5)He must move to repeal the Patriot Act that has destroyed the USA, shredded our liberties and freedom since 9/11

6)He must work to stop warrantless FISA surveillance; in fact, he must work to constrain this FISA court

7)He must take the immediate step to release all J6 prisoners

8)He must end, reverse the 1986 Childhood vaccine ACT; National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986 (42 U.S.C. §§ 300aa-1 to 300aa-34) was signed into law by United States President Ronald Reagan; NCVIA's purpose was to eliminate the potential financial liability of vaccine manufacturers due to vaccine injury claims

9)He must revisit the 1965 INA immigration ACT (Ted Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson etc.) to tweak it to ensure USA is not over-run by people not deserving to be here

10)POTUS Trump must end and make retroactive the LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP Act that Azar helped implement and enforce/activate for the fraud PCR manufactured COVID…so we can enter courts for financial redress

11)POTUS Trump must make open all files, all data related to COVID, all, all linked to the mRNA vaccines that FDA, CDC, NIH etc. has in possession. Bourla, Bancel etc. All.

12)He must close the Southern borders immediate and with Canada too given the flood of terrorists at the Northern border and begin mass deportation of all illegals including back to Obama’s time as POTUS; not just illegals who commit crimes…all!

13)He must deport DREAMERS as part of the mass deportation

14)He must end anchor baby birthright citizenship; end chain migration

15)He must end the woke TRANSGENDER madness and brutal transgender surgeries and puberty blockers on our children

16)He must set up a victim compensation fund for all those hurt by the COVID fraud OWS lockdowns and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine

17)Trump must put a hard stop and immediate on all mRNA gene-based vaccines, stop complete, no moratorium, complete stop and removal from market

18)Trump must disband the CDC’s VAERS vaccine injuries database that is sub-optimal as it only captures 10% of harms. He must authorize the implementation of an updated and acute vaccine injury surveillance system that would function for the next 30 years to track COVID Malone et al. mRNA vaccine injuries.

19)He must cease giving any US taxpayer money to Ukraine and end Russia-Ukraine as to US involvement

20)He must work to end Israel-Hamas war, and help bring all Israeli hostages home immediately; Trump must center Israel in the Middle East as the key ally it is as he works for peace and re-affirm USA’s commitment to defend the State of Israel if wrongfully attacked; he must work to bring peace yet affirm Israel’s right to defend itself if aggressed upon. With that, any hatred based on religion etc. must be stopped in USA and with an acute focus on antisemitism. No Jew, Christian, Hindu, Muslim…no one, must be harmed because of their faith and USA must stand hard against this, inside and outside of USA. Trump must lead.

21)Trump must end funding of any lab gain-of-function research (GoF), end all GoF research, return to 1975 Bioweapons research etc. ban (Nixon etc.) and close all the biological weapons labs in US and in Ukraine and everywhere that is linked to US and US taxpayers; no bioweapons research, too dangerous; make GoF research a capital crime; restore primacy of the Nuremberg Code

22)Trump must move to close entire federal agencies and departments, units within agencies that are useless and destructive; there must be a thorough examination of all alphabet agencies and if possible, a closure of at least 50% and with a removal of the top 20% of top-down staff in the remaining 50%

23)He must designate BLM and antifa as terror organizations

24)He must acutely focus on all and any radical islamic presence in the US and move to deport

25)He must send 1 B1-B bomber or B-52 to China and bomb all labs in Wuhan China that make the precursor Fentanyl chemicals

26)He must hold all, and anyone linked to the fraud COVID, all who lied to him and misled him, all who conspired against him in 2020 as to the fake COVID, all who did wrong in the medical response with isolation, sedation, dehydration, denial of antibiotics, denial of safe effective therapies, Remdesivir, ventilator etc. and hold all to account linked to the Bourla Malone et al. mRNA vaccine…

27)Ensure that Americans are placed first, America is placed first in the world and move to drive nativism, populism, and a sovereigntist posture. Move to stamp out socialism and communism in the US.

28)Ensure the baby and life is protected in utero, balancing the rights of the woman but centering the rights of the unborn child. IMO abortion, killing of a baby in utero or anywhere near that period is murder, plain and simple.

29)Ensure the 2nd amendment is strengthened and protected and that all Americans can have the right to self-defense.

30)Remove men from women sports, men in locker rooms of little children, men, males in change rooms of girls etc.

31) Trump must move to ensure our police, law enforcement across the board, border agents, military, judges, front line people etc. are safeguarded, protected from attacks, harm. At all times. Any attack on any, any killing on any must be met with the death penalty and immediate via special tribunal

32)Trump must table and move to ensure some sort of NATIONAL SERVICE by persons seeking naturalization as citizens, 6 months, where they serve in some manner to show allegiance to America, the flag, e.g. community service of ample quality, service in national guard, service to nation etc.

33)Make dual citizenship illegal in executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government.

34)POTUS Trump must affirm and strengthen sanctity of the of the US Constitution.

35)Build the concrete wall at Southern border and militarize it; complete it, no gaps.

36)Trump must ensure Iran never ever develops a nuclear weapon.

37)End the funding with federal dollars of Sanctuary cities, in fact, outlaw them.

Dr. Peter McCullough’s list for POTUS Trump:

The Framework for Public Health Policy and a Healthier America

Complete Ban on Gain-of-Function Research Immediate Withdrawal of COVID-19 Vaccines from the Market Repeal of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Compensation Act Federal Prohibition of Vaccine or Medical Mandates of Any Kind Comprehensive Safety Review of All Vaccines and Combinations Pause on RSV Vaccination for Pregnant Women and Beyfortus Use in Infants Merge the COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Data with Mortality Data Commision Extensive Research Program on Vaccine Injury Syndromes Restricted Covenant that Prevents FDA Officials Working for Pharmaceutical Companies End Pharmaceutical Payments to the FDA for Product Reviews Remove the Ability for Government Workers to Hold Patents with Big Pharma Eliminate Direct-to-Consumer Advertising for Pharmaceutical Companies

stack: (100) A Call to Ban Gain-of-Function Research

