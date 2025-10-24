The devastating Spain population-based cohort study involved 2,234,003 persons ≥ 50 years old in Catalonia, Spain, who were followed between ‘01/01/2019-31/12/2019’.

Note, before review of the findings that observational studies as this was (it was NOT the gold-standard comparative effectiveness research RCT double blinded or triple placebo controlled clinical trial) will ALWAYS be plagued with residual confounding as we cannot ever adjust for all unknown confounders…’no adjustment method fully resolves possible confounding e.g. by indication in observational studies and, consequently, a residual confounding in the final HRs estimations cannot be completely excluded’.

Again, ‘neither PPsV23 nor PCV13 were associated with a reduced risk of hospitalisation or death from all-type pneumococcal or all-cause pneumonia in this large, population-based cohort of adults over 50 years in Catalonia during 2019 (prior to the COVID-19 pandemic). Nevertheless caution is needed before interpreting and generalising the results, due to the inherent limitations of the observational and non-randomised design of this study.’

Overall, we see that pneumococcal vaccination is linked in this Spanish study to a marked elevation in pneumonia hospitalizations and deaths. Researchers found:

‘As main finding in this real-world data study, pneumococcal vaccination did not prove effective (neither PPsV23 nor PCV13) in preventing hospitalised pneumococcal pneumonia (PP), all-cause pneumonia (ACP) or death from PP/ACP in the overall study cohort.’

Digging a bit deeper, what did the findings suggest (initial blush):

With multi-variable adjustment:

We see hospitalization for pneumonia (pneumococcal and all-cause), for PCV13, the 95% confidence interval (CI) does not contain ‘1.0’ which means ‘no difference’, and thus once the 95% CI spans 1.0 then there is no effect (contains 1.0, means ratio of top and bottom is same) but if it does not contain ‘1.0’ as it does here, then this means a definite higher risk e.g. greater risk of HR 1.83 x or 83%, 95% CI 1.49 to 2.24) where the lower lip of the 95% CI is above 1.0. Same for all-cause at 1.55 (55% increased risk), increased risk of death all-cause pneumonia HR 1.91 95% CI 1.45–2.52; we see similarly elevated risk for PPsV23.

Even when adjustment was ONLY for age and sex, we see very troubling, elevated risk (higher):

For the multi-variate analysis, ‘HRs (hazard ratios) are for vaccinated subjects as compared with unvaccinated subjects and were adjusted, where appropriate, for age (continuous years), sex, influenza vaccination in preceding autumn, presence of chronic respiratory disease, chronic heart disease, diabetes, chronic liver disease, alcoholism, current smoking, asplenia, immunodeficiency, HIV infection, chronic renal disease, cancer, immunosuppressive therapy and receipt PCV13-PPsV23 at any time’

What does the CDC say as to the pneumococcal vaccination in adults and children in US?

Well:

Pneumococcal Vaccine Recommendations | Pneumococcal | CDC

Key points

CDC recommends pneumococcal vaccination for children younger than 5 years and adults 50 years or older.

CDC also recommends pneumococcal vaccination for children and adults at increased risk for pneumococcal disease.

Follow the recommended immunization schedule to ensure that your patients get the pneumococcal vaccines that they need.

The United States uses 2 types of pneumococcal vaccines. Each individual vaccine helps protect against different serotypes of pneumococcal bacteria.

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVs) PCV15 PCV20 PCV21

Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine PPSV23



The following summarizes CDC’s current age- and risk-based pneumococcal vaccine recommendations. Access the official, full text of CDC’s current and historical pneumococcal vaccine recommendations.

Infants and children

Routine vaccination

CDC recommends routine pneumococcal vaccination for all children younger than 5 years old.

Administer a 4-dose PCV series (PCV15 or PCV20), 1 dose at each of the following ages:

2 months

4 months

6 months

12 through 15 months

Adults 50 years or older

Routine vaccination

Administer PCV15, PCV20, or PCV21 for all adults 50 years or older

Who have never received any pneumococcal conjugate vaccine

Whose previous vaccination history is unknown

PCV15: Additional vaccination needed

If PCV15 is used, administer a dose of PPSV23 Aone year later, if neededB. Their pneumococcal vaccinations are complete.

The minimum interval is 8 weeks and can be considered in adults with:

An immunocompromising condition

A cochlear implant

A cerebrospinal fluid leak

PCV20 or PCV21: Additional vaccination not recommended

If PCV20 or PCV21 is used, a dose of PPSV23 isn’t indicated. Regardless of which vaccine is used (PCV20 or PCV21), their pneumococcal vaccinations are complete.

What is the reason to give our elderly and children this deadly pneumococcal vaccination then? Why is CDC recommending this? Is RFK Jr. on top of this? Is it pure grift, pharma company kickbacks to congress members and senators? Can Senator Cassidy answer this please? When you think of it and look at the science, there is no clinical, medical, scientific, data rational for this. This is MADNESS!

This study is clear and IMO well adjusted (though one can never ever fully procedurally or statistically adjust/account for all UNKNOWN (as well as KNOWN) distorting confounding factors that can impact the study estimates of effect, yet it is clear that pneumococcal vaccines increase risk of pneumonia and raises risk of death! These deadly vaccines are available and taken by near all US elderly and children, year over year…

What is Senator Cassidy’s view on this? The Outlaw Josie Susie Wales? With these findings, has the outlaw tightened her grip on RFK Jr.’s testicles that he cannot utter a peep? He is that deballed? Defanged? What is his job?

“For decades, U.S. and European health authorities have promoted pneumococcal vaccination as an “essential” tool to prevent serious bacterial pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae.” Yet the data now indicates this is a catastrophic mistake. The reality is that Americans, Canadians etc. are harmed by these vaccines, drastically increasing risk of death (Hulscher).

(see Hulscher below on this topic also and Kirsch, well done to both drawing attention). BREAKING: 2.23 Million-Person Study Finds Pneumococcal Vaccines Increase Risk of Pneumonia and Death (Hulscher)

and

CDC study shows there is no scientific rationale for vaccine mandates for kids attending school (Kirsch)

see study in question here:

Real world effectiveness of antipneumococcal vaccination against pneumonia in adults: a population-based cohort study, Catalonia, 2019

Cinta de Diego-Cabanes et al.

de Diego-Cabanes, C., Torras-Vives, V., Vila-Córcoles, A. et al. Real world effectiveness of antipneumococcal vaccination against pneumonia in adults: a population-based cohort study, Catalonia, 2019. BMC Infect Dis 25, 1369 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12879-025-11596-w

https://rdcu.be/eMtqW

Real world effectiveness of antipneumococcal vaccination against pneumonia in adults: a population-based cohort study, Catalonia, 2019 | BMC Infectious Diseases | Full Text

‘study investigated clinical effectiveness of the 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) and the 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPsV23) against hospitalised pneumococcal pneumonia (PP) and/or all-cause pneumonia (ACP) among middle-aged and older adults before COVID-19 pandemic started.’

see Hulscher here:

See Kirsch here:

___

