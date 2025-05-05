‘The order to reopen the infamous island jail comes as Mr Trump tries to send accused gang members to a prison in El Salvador without due process.

Mr Trump has also directed the opening of a detention centre at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to hold up to 30,000 of what he has labelled the “worst criminal aliens”.’

We need as a society to ensure that these GREAT steps by POTUS Trump do not get infiltrated with malfeasants and filthy crooked high-crime kleptocrat bandits in congress and senate and rich people etc. who could use Trump’s good actions to enrich…they infiltrate and run kickback bag man schemes and get piece of the pie and actually should be housed on The Rock. They themselves are the evil in society. Let us pay close attention to who is getting contracts for this. We trust POTUS Trump will ensure this is not infiltrated by the ‘insiders’ and ‘connected’ people…Democrats and Republicans, it is how it is done for decades, use government to do such policies and actions really as a ‘get rich cash scheme.

Crooks.

Huge praise POUS Trump for taking this step and we trust you will ensure this is ‘clean’.

‘Donald Trump has ordered the US Bureau of Prisons to reopen and expand Alcatraz, the notorious former prison off the coast of San Francisco.

In a message posted on Truth Social, his online platform, on Sunday night, the US president announced his plan to turn the small island into symbol of law and order, to deter “vicious” criminals whom he called the “dregs of society”.’

‘“For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat criminal offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than misery and suffering,” Mr Trump wrote.

“When we were a more serious nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.

“That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent offenders.”

He added: “The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE.”’

‘The prison, which housed some of America’s most dangerous and escape-prone criminals, including figures like gangster Al Capone and George “Machine Gun” Kelly, closed in 1963 owing to high operating costs. Alcatraz Island is currently operated as a tourist site.’

