Trump Posts ‘Anonymous’ Video to Break Down Barack Obama’s Treasonous Crime of the Century

You go POTUS Trump, open it up, break it wide open, show us the crimes under Obama as he moved to Islamize the US with radicals. But fix COVID and mRNA vaccine madness too, fix all those wrongs. And ensure we get the Epstein list and videos, we need to know every single high-society rich connected (senator, congressperson, man and woman, judges, friends etc. Palm Beach, DC, Cali etc. malfeasants) who preyed on underaged girls. It is in your hands.

I support you, back you, stand with you. You go POTUS T, I say NOBEL is yours.

Back to the thesis at hand, the RFK Jr. vacating firing misdirection effort by his peoples. IMO. With the Garden Gnome grifter officiating.

First, I support RFK Jr. I think he means well but is being drained. He has zero power! IMO has failed so far. RFK Jr. could have been POTUS, he could have been and is more powerful out of Trump admin where they have stapled his left nut to his desk at HHS and his right nut glued to his leg. He can do zero. He is de-balled. I love the guy and know his worth, but his job is to mainstream mRNA. I will back him and champion him, when he does something of merit for the public.

Since at HHS and changes at FDA etc. nothing of substance has been done, they have had 6 months of posturing. RFK Jr. means well and wants to do but he chose to be chained down for the job IMO. He is. There is a price for everything. Wiles runs the show. The aim is for NIH, HHS, FDA, CDC etc. to mainstream mRNA technology and vaccine developed, deadly as it was and is, by Malone and Bourla and Weissman and Bancel et a. Your safety and life means nothing to these people. mRNA vaccine is here to stay. HHS, FDA, NIH changes from Trump one and Biden is to bullshit you to THINK they are going to do the right thing. They are not. Their job is to misdirect with issues around exercise and wearables and the like.

I cannot believe that in term one Trump had people heading the health agencies like HHS, FDA, CDC etc. who were inept morons, and now he has a different set who know SOME, I say SOME science yet doing the same subversion, making us think they are doing good by us. I cannot believe this is what we the people have to face. The lies.

Note as we have all this flurry of RFK Jr. vacating, firing, not firing etc. ha ha ha, HHS and FDA has allowed and approved mRNA for infants as young as 6 months old. Saying for ‘at risk infants’. How the hell you could give an at-risk infant a toxic deadly shot? I mean is RFK Jr. thinking?

And they have Makary and Prasad, two idiots IMO calling for more research to get answers, when the clowns know that today, no one, unless you sample the entire 350 million American population in a study, can run any study of any meaningfulness when the baseline population risk is zero. You need risk in a baseline population so that across differential groups or arms, you can detect a difference. You will be unable to power any study and these clowns know this. They are there to bullshit us. Can’t me, so I am informing you. What you should know. RFK Jr. knows too that no study, zero, can be done of consequence. Today. That window passed years ago. Methodologically, unless they wish to continue the residually confounded weak garbage research Pfizer et al. has subjected us to that was basically fraud. If he calls for such, he is lying to you.

Yet it does not matter, this is just PR spin BS to the public. We could not care if RFK Jr. was vacating or not. What we care about is that he is head of HHS, and knows that the mRNA vaccine for infants or kids or teens, SPIKEVAX, for all healthy people, adults, all, even elderly, are NOT needed and dangerous and does not work, like flu shot. None of it works. All a lie.

So over to you RFK Jr. Next move is yours. Thank you Gateway, for updating.

So of course, I have to put the update if the new reporting is true too! But what do we believe, it’s just bull spin as in Trump one, Obama, Biden, Clinton etc. Our government just lies, HHS, FDA lies!

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.