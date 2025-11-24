Robbie Williams has said he fears the weight loss job Mounjaro is ‘making him blind’ after he realised his vision had suddenly become blurry.

It is all a scam, and I credit RFK Jr. prior for being brave to say this too…he may be steroid-ed up (separate debate) but he called on the benefits of exercise, proper nutrition etc. NOT weight loss drugs! praise to him on that!

Robbie Williams has said he fears the weight loss job Mounjaro is ‘making him blind’ after he realised his vision had suddenly become blurry.

The 51-year-old singer admitted the deteriorating vision is now affecting him on stage, as he struggles to make out the faces of fans to connect during emotional points in his show.

The Take That alum has now said he wants to speak about his experience with the weight loss injections to encourage better research into their side effects before they’re more widely used.

I wrote before (see below) about the dangers of Ozempic used in Type 2 diabetes to control blood sugar (Wegovy, semaglutide) that is proving harmful as a weight-loss product! ‘These Women Stopped

These Women Stopped Taking Ozempic and Wegovy, Then Regained More Weight Than They’d Lost: ‘I Was Insatiable’; New weight loss medications like Wegovy and Mounjaro are meant to be taken long-term’...

URGENT! the Dark Side of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists such as Ozempic, Wegovy, semaglutide for Diabetes especially now used as a WEIGHT loss drug? (by Nadine Eckert); In recent months, however, drug

regulatory authorities have also documented rare, occasionally severe side effects associated with the use of these agents in diabetes therapy that doctors may not necessarily been aware of

Wegovy and Ozempic: Scientists raise alarm over potentially deadly side effect from celeb-favorite fat-loss drugs that may have been MISSED in trials; Researchers warn Wegovy and similar drugs

can cause stomach issues. The drugs may enlarge a person’s intestines and lead to critical blockages